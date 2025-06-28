This Pennsylvania Eatery Is One Of The Best Delis In The US

Colloquially referred to as the Christmas City, Bethlehem is a charming locale situated in the eastern portion of Pennsylvania. The city was once an industrial hub for steel production. These days, residents enjoy a quaint and homey ambiance, plus an eclectic selection of restaurants and dining establishments. One such location is BlackForest Deli & Catering, which boasts a number of Slavic dishes. For fans of Eastern European dumplings, the place makes savory as well as sweet pierogies and pelmeni (which contain meat). Borscht and small, thin pancakes known as blinis appear on the menu, too. However, the eatery also features hearty sandwiches and wraps, in keeping with its deli designation.

A family-owned establishment with a focus on fresh, local ingredients, BlackForest Deli is a beloved part of Bethlehem's culinary community according to customer reviews. The restaurant currently has 4.7 stars on Yelp, where a patron had this to say: "The food was delicious and plentiful. The owners were super friendly and attentive. Left there feeling very satisfied and full." The lovefest continued on Tripadvisor, where the deli has an excellent rating of 4.8 out of 5. One customer proclaimed, "Chicken schnitzel with the butteriest mashed potatoes EVER. ... All homemade and yummy!" Another said, "The food for our gathering was absolutely amazing!! I can't sufficiently express in words how much everyone enjoyed everything."