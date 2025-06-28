This Pennsylvania Eatery Is One Of The Best Delis In The US
Colloquially referred to as the Christmas City, Bethlehem is a charming locale situated in the eastern portion of Pennsylvania. The city was once an industrial hub for steel production. These days, residents enjoy a quaint and homey ambiance, plus an eclectic selection of restaurants and dining establishments. One such location is BlackForest Deli & Catering, which boasts a number of Slavic dishes. For fans of Eastern European dumplings, the place makes savory as well as sweet pierogies and pelmeni (which contain meat). Borscht and small, thin pancakes known as blinis appear on the menu, too. However, the eatery also features hearty sandwiches and wraps, in keeping with its deli designation.
A family-owned establishment with a focus on fresh, local ingredients, BlackForest Deli is a beloved part of Bethlehem's culinary community according to customer reviews. The restaurant currently has 4.7 stars on Yelp, where a patron had this to say: "The food was delicious and plentiful. The owners were super friendly and attentive. Left there feeling very satisfied and full." The lovefest continued on Tripadvisor, where the deli has an excellent rating of 4.8 out of 5. One customer proclaimed, "Chicken schnitzel with the butteriest mashed potatoes EVER. ... All homemade and yummy!" Another said, "The food for our gathering was absolutely amazing!! I can't sufficiently express in words how much everyone enjoyed everything."
Must-try dishes at BlackForest Deli
BlackForest Deli & Catering recreates the experience of enjoying Ukrainian home cooking with its Authentic Kyiv Eats Events, which include an in-house brunch and takeout dinner for two. The restaurant's five-course brunch takes place every third Saturday of the month and is served communally, meaning guests all sit at the same table while enjoying the meal. As for the takeout dinner, patrons can order it on the first Thursday of every month. BlackForest Deli also invites guests to schedule their own dinner events. While the menu may vary according to factors like ingredient availability, previous Kyiv dinners included potato pancakes, halupki (stuffed cabbage), pierogies, and borscht, among many other tempting dishes. Out of all those must-try Ukrainian dishes, the pierogies and borscht may stand out the most.
Along with being a staple food in Ukraine and other Eastern European countries, borscht packs a nutritional punch thanks to the variety of vegetables featured in the recipe. At BlackForest Deli, beets and cabbage are the stars. In keeping with tradition, diners can enjoy a cold version of the soup during summer. The eatery's pierogies (also known as varenyky in Ukraine) are beloved and come in flavors like potato and cheese, Buffalo chicken, cabbage, and blueberry. If you're more interested in lunch options, check out the Waldorf salad (with a choice of chicken or tuna) or enjoy a Reuben sandwich, which a Yelper described as the "Best Reuben and soup around."