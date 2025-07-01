This Is Hands Down The Best Way To Cut A Watermelon
Watermelon is a staple during the dog days of summer, yet it can sometimes be a bit tricky to cut. This fruit has a reputation for wobbling around on the cutting board, and people have tried everything from special slicers to viral watermelon cutting hacks that use dental floss to solve this conundrum. (Though convenient, you should think twice before buying pre-cut watermelon slices because they can harbor bacteria that can lead to foodborne illness like salmonella.) Instead, try this hack that involves cutting off both ends of the fruit. This first step gives you a stable base for safety and complete control over the cutting process.
Set yourself up for watermelon-slicing success by using a sharp knife to cut through the watermelon's rind. Dull knives are more likely to cause injury, which is something you don't want when slicing watermelon. Simply flip your watermelon horizontally and cut about an inch or so off the end. Repeat the process with the other end, and you should have a watermelon with two flat bases you can slice however you like.
Wedges or cubes, this hack works either way
If wedges are what you're after, cut your watermelon in half after removing the ends. Take the two halves and flip them so their bases rest on top of the cutting board. Begin cutting the watermelon into triangle-shaped wedges, slicing into it as you would a cake or pie. Once you've cut your watermelon into wedges, you can transfer them onto a serving platter and enjoy them plain or with one of the many delicious ways to season watermelon such table salt, agave or Tajín.
Eliminating the ends also makes rind removal a breeze for cubed watermelon. Simply, remove the ends and cut the watermelon in half. After you've cut the fruit in half, flip it over so the larger side sits on the cutting board and the end faces you. Use your knife to separate the skin and rind from the flesh with downward slices until they're completely removed. Finally, slice the flesh and dice it into squares for a perfect plate of cubed watermelon.