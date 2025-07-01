This Is Hands Down The Best Way To Cut A Watermelon

Watermelon is a staple during the dog days of summer, yet it can sometimes be a bit tricky to cut. This fruit has a reputation for wobbling around on the cutting board, and people have tried everything from special slicers to viral watermelon cutting hacks that use dental floss to solve this conundrum. (Though convenient, you should think twice before buying pre-cut watermelon slices because they can harbor bacteria that can lead to foodborne illness like salmonella.) Instead, try this hack that involves cutting off both ends of the fruit. This first step gives you a stable base for safety and complete control over the cutting process.

Set yourself up for watermelon-slicing success by using a sharp knife to cut through the watermelon's rind. Dull knives are more likely to cause injury, which is something you don't want when slicing watermelon. Simply flip your watermelon horizontally and cut about an inch or so off the end. Repeat the process with the other end, and you should have a watermelon with two flat bases you can slice however you like.