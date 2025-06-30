McDonald's Sausage McGriddle Vs Walmart's Maple Griddle Sandwich: Did The Grocery Chain Nail The Knockoff?

Breakfast on the go can mean a pretty wide range of options. For some folks, it's whatever pops out of the toaster as they run out the door. Others snag a granola bar or banana if they're feeling particularly healthy. But then there's the king of quick breakfast: McDonald's. The Golden Arches have been serving up the day's first meal since the Egg McMuffin hit menus nationwide in 1975. New menu items came and went, but it wasn't until 2003 that McDonald's landed on another cornerstone with the McGriddle. The sweet take on a breakfast sandwich became so popular that others, including us here at Mashed, have tried to replicate it, but few can hold a candle to the original.

One such imitation comes from Walmart and its Great Value brand Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Maple Griddle Sandwich. Right off the bat, McDonald's has the edge in the name department, but what about where it really counts? I snagged a McGridde and a package of Great Value's Maple Griddle Sandwiches and pitted them head-to-head to find out if the frozen copycat is a worthy challenger to the fresh original. Read on to find out if you should stock your freezer with these new breakfast sandwiches or if they're better left in the box.