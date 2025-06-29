12 Regional Sodas We Want Available Everywhere
We all have our favorite sodas, and some of us can be set in our ways about it. For example, we know you probably have a strong preference between Pepsi and Coca-Cola. Yet, there are some regional sodas that you can't get nationwide. Whether you like a fiery ginger beer or a zingy citrus soda, it's frustrating when you can't get your brand of choice everywhere. If you move areas, this may catch you off guard. Leaving New York and realizing you can't easily find Manhattan Special in many other parts of the country can come as a shock.
Odds are, there's a drink out there that you don't even know you're missing. For example, if you live outside New England, perhaps you haven't heard of Moxie. Or what about Vernors? Those who haven't spent much time in Michigan may just shrug at the name. There's a whole world of pop out there that you can't easily get your hands on. Sure, you might be able to buy many of them online, but soda cravings can't survive all that shipping time. These are 12 regional sodas that we want available everywhere.
1. Faygo
If you grew up in the Midwest, especially around Detroit, Faygo might be your go-to soda. Anyone from elsewhere, however, may never have heard of it. There's something endearingly chaotic about Faygo's lineup, which includes flavors such as Redpop, Moon Mist, Rock & Rye, and Firework.
Faygo's connections to Michigan run deep, particularly in the Motor City. It's been around since 1907, and Detroit is serious about the soda brand. You see it in corner stores, vending machines, and community events. It's tied up in local music culture, too, thanks to its shout-outs from artists. It's been name-dropped in over 100 songs, including tracks by Insane Clown Posse and Lil Mosey. But, if you're in the know about Faygo, you'll be aware it isn't always pleased about these endorsements, perhaps because the bands and artists in question aren't always 100% family-friendly.
Could this pop ever go mainstream? It's possible, but part of the appeal is that you feel like you're in on something. You can find it outside of Michigan, primarily in other parts of the Midwest and occasionally in Southern states, but it's nowhere near widely available nationwide. That's bad news because its wide range of, frankly, inspired flavors is incredible.
2. Nehi
Nehi is a brand your grandparents may know, but today, this drink is only available regionally, so those outside the Southern states have likely never heard of it. It's a soda with serious vintage charm. Introduced in 1924, it was one of the original fruit-flavored sodas to sweep the South. The grape is iconic and was even a recurring sight in "M*A*S*H." But there are other flavors, like orange and peach, each a classic in its own right.
It might be on the saccharine side, but everything in moderation. If you're sick of barely flavored seltzers or sparkling waters with a hint of juice, these might have the boldness that you've been missing. Over the years, the brand has released some interesting flavors, such as Dr. Nehi (spiced cherry), blue cream, and chocolate. It's also the same company that launched RC Cola.
While it once had broader distribution, these days, you're most likely to stumble upon Nehi in the South or in specialty soda shops. It's the kind of drink that makes you wonder why more companies don't lean into these old-school flavors. There's something comforting about a brand that hasn't tried to modernize itself into oblivion. Sometimes it just ain't broke, and you don't have to fix it.
3. Vernors
Vernors is often described as a ginger ale, but if that's what you're expecting, you're in for a surprise. It's spicier, fizzier, and far more intense than your average mixer. Having been around since 1866, the truth of Vernors is that it's one of the oldest sodas in the nation. It clearly has a lot of fans to have survived for so long.
In Detroit and much of Michigan, Vernors isn't a mixer but a soda in its own right. Some Michiganders even swear by it for upset stomachs or sore throats, kind of like regional folk medicine. That makes sense because it was invented by a pharmacist called James Vernor, who originally intended the beverage as a tonic for digestive ailments. Allegedly aged in oak barrels for years back in the day, in some ways, the original Vernors arguably had more in common with bourbon than it did with your average ginger ale.
So, why doesn't Vernors have a bigger national footprint? Who knows. Maybe it's too bold for those who like a more bland ginger ale. But there's a reason some people bring home cases when they visit the Midwest. Once you've had Vernors, other ginger ales just taste like watery imitations.
4. Green River
If you're wondering what happened to Green River soda, it never actually went away. It's just not widely available across the U.S. and is very much a regional affair. Green River looks like something a kid might dream up — an electric, neon-green soda that tastes like a zingy lime sherbet. It tracks that it was invented by the owner of a candy store. For those who haven't tried it, it's sweet but not syrupy in a cloying way. There's a refreshing tartness that gives it balance.
The beverage was popular during Prohibition as a non-alcoholic alternative, but it quickly took on a life of its own, especially in Chicago. That said, it wasn't even invented in the city that has claimed it as a local favorite, but rather in Iowa. It was made as a syrup to use in soda fountains. Today, you'll find Green River in old-school diners and soda fountains across the Midwest, as well as in select stores in the region.
Green River doesn't really have a national presence anymore, and that's a shame. We would love to see its reach expanded so that it is available in stores all over the country. Sure, lemon-lime is popular, but you don't find many lime sodas — and this is a great one.
5. Frostie Blue Cream Soda
You've probably had cream soda, but what about blue cream soda? Well, Frostie is a good place to start. Its blue hue is what sets it apart from regular cream soda. Officially, it has subtle notes of blueberry, but that's debatable. All we know is that it's sweet, heavy on vanilla, brightly colored, and delicious.
Frostie has been around since the 1930s, and while it once had a bigger share of the soda scene, these days it's more of a hidden gem. You're most likely to find it in glass bottles at a specialty store. If you do, snap it up. The brand makes a wide range of soda flavors, but it's Frostie Blue Cream Soda that is a particular fan favorite.
While this soda originated in Maryland, it's now produced in Washington. If you're lucky, you may also be able to find it in Cracker Barrel stores. It's hard to understand why this isn't more widely available. Maybe it's too niche or too retro. Perhaps people are put off by the neon hue. Don't let that deter you, though, because this really is a gem of a pop.
6. Kutztown Birch Beer
Birch beer doesn't get nearly enough love outside of certain pockets of the Northeast — and Kutztown's version might be the gold standard. If you've only ever had root beer, birch beer will taste familiar but with its own distinct edge. The primary difference between birch beer and root beer is that birch beer is made using the bark and sap of the black birch tree, while root beer is made from sassafras root. Birch beer is lighter, crisper, and more complex. Kutztown Birch Beer — which is made with pure cane sugar — is an excellent example of the drink. It's made with a century-old recipe, so it's got vintage cred.
In Pennsylvania Dutch Country, birch beer is just a normal part of life. What's wild is how under-the-radar birch beer is once you leave the area. You can't just walk into any grocery store and pick up a bottle. Outside the Northeastern states, you're unlikely to find it at all. If you've never tasted it, you're missing a whole soda subculture, and that's something you need to fix. Kutztown Birch Beer shows that regional traditions can still thrive and that not every great soda needs to go mainstream to matter. Still, if you're desperate to try it, it's available online.
7. Ale-8-One
Ale-8-One is a Kentucky staple. It's pronounced "a late one" and is sometimes stylized as Ale 81. It might surprise you, but it's actually the official state beverage of Kentucky. With its lightly citrusy flavor layered over a mellow ginger base, it's a zippier version of a classic ginger ale. It's crisp and balanced, not too sweet, with just the right amount of bite. Sure, it makes a great mixer, but it's also a delicious pop in its own right.
Ale-8-One has been bottled in Winchester, Kentucky, since 1926, and for a long time, it was a little-known regional secret. Locals are fiercely loyal to the drink, and rightly so. It's refreshing without being generic, and classic without feeling outdated. While it's more widely available today — having branched out to the likes of Ohio, Tennessee, and Indiana — it's still not found everywhere.
It is, however, easy to find all over Kentucky, particularly in Dollar General, Kroger, and Cracker Barrel stores. While it was reported that Ale-8-One was rolling out to Cracker Barrel locations nationwide in 2016, this no longer seems to be the case, judging by the location finder on the soda's website. Overall, Ale-8-One still very much feels like a regional soda.
8. Manhattan Special Pure Espresso Coffee Soda
Manhattan Special Pure Espresso Coffee Soda doesn't try to please everyone, and that's what makes it so iconic. As an espresso soda, it's something you'll either love or hate. It's effectively sweetened, carbonated coffee made using genuine espresso. No, it's not subtle, but for coffee lovers, it's a revelation.
The brand makes a range of drinks, but the Pure Espresso Coffee Soda has a cult following, and for good reason. It might sound a bit wacky, but this isn't a novelty drink. It's been made in Brooklyn since 1895, long before cold brew and sparkling coffee started making headlines. It hasn't changed much since then. The bottle looks old-fashioned in the best possible way. The flavor is bold and buzzy. Manhattan Special isn't trying to be on trend; it just is right now.
You can buy this soda all over New York City and throughout the state at large. However, it's rare — but not impossible — to find outside New York, and that's a shame. There's a whole category of potential fans out there, whether coffee fiends or soda lovers, who'd fall head over heels for this stuff. If you like your drinks on the sophisticated side, with a hint of old-world weirdness, Manhattan Special belongs on your radar.
9. Jamaica's Finest Ginger Beer
This soda is not messing around. Jamaica's Finest Ginger Beer has bite — the kind that hits the back of your throat and makes your eyes water. But if you've been looking for a fiery ginger beer, this one fits the bill. It's made in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, by Natrona Bottling Company, and it's one of the spiciest, most intense ginger sodas you can get in the U.S.
There are actually three versions: Jamaica's Finest Original Ginger Beer, Jamaica's Finest Peach Ginger Beer, and Jamaica's Finest Hot Hot Hot Ginger Beer. As you would expect, the latter boasts an even fierier flavor. Even the original has real heat, balanced by just enough sweetness. Outside Pennsylvania, this soda is hard to find. That's a shame because for anyone who loves spicy drinks, Jamaica's Finest is where it's at.
We love that it's made with cane sugar rather than corn syrup. It gives it a more complex sweetness that nicely balances out the fiery ginger. This isn't the kind of mild ginger ale usually used in cocktails, but it's still a great choice for mixed drinks if you want to boost the flavor. For that, it really deserves to be a beverage you can easily purchase nationwide.
10. Moxie
There's a lot of history behind the vintage soda Moxie. It dates all the way back to 1876, which means it's been around for a decade longer than Coca-Cola. It was among the first mass-produced sodas in the U.S., although it was originally sold as a medicinal nerve tonic. Once upon a time, it even outsold Coca-Cola, but now times have changed. Many people have never heard of it, and it's hard to buy outside of New England.
Moxie is one of those drinks people either love or really, really hate. With its slightly bitter, herbal flavor, it doesn't play by the usual soda rules. It's got a sort of rooty, licorice-tinged edge that sets it apart from anything else on the shelf. Considering that it used to have the tagline "Learn to Drink Moxie," even its makers are aware that it's an acquired taste (via Sarasota Herald-Tribune).
It's a divisive drink but boasts a passionate fan base. In Maine, it's the official state drink. There's even an annual Moxie Festival. What's most surprising about Moxie is that it's still around at all. It's the kind of drink that feels like it should have vanished decades ago. But somehow, it endures — maybe because it's so deeply tied to a sense of place and identity. It isn't for everyone, but it is beloved.
11. NuGrape
If you love grape soda, you should go out of your way to try NuGrape. This Southern brand has been around since 1906 and was first bottled in 1921, so it has some heritage behind it. The flavor is bold, juicy, and unapologetically grape soda. There are no actual grapes in there; it's just straight-up, artificial, purple-tinged goodness. And sometimes that's exactly what you want.
NuGrape isn't trying to be a trendy 21st-century soft drink. It's not organic or infused with botanicals. This is soda in its purest, fizziest, sugariest form. Despite its long history, NuGrape has become harder to find. It's not part of the mainstream grape soda conversation beyond certain corners of the South, but we wish it were easier to find. Sure, there are other grape sodas out there, but NuGrape has got everything we want. No grapes, just delicious artificial colors and flavors.
12. Bubble Up
Long before the world was drinking Sprite or 7UP, there was Bubble Up. This lemon-lime soda dates back to 1919 and was once a major player in the fizzy citrus scene. Prior to Sprite, it was even distributed by Coca-Cola. While it's still in production today, it is nowhere near as common as its competitors.
This isn't a ground-breaking pop, but it's good at what it does. It tastes great and is a major contender against other lemon-lime sodas — not in sales, but in sheer flavor. For those who've never had it, Bubble Up might seem like just another retro brand. But for those who remember it from decades past, it's worth seeking out. Originating in Ohio and now manufactured by the Indiana-based Dad's Root Beer, it's still relatively easy to find in the Midwest. However, availability is less consistent elsewhere, with the beverage limited to the occasional specialty soda shop.