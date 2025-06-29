12 Regional Sodas We Want Available Everywhere

We all have our favorite sodas, and some of us can be set in our ways about it. For example, we know you probably have a strong preference between Pepsi and Coca-Cola. Yet, there are some regional sodas that you can't get nationwide. Whether you like a fiery ginger beer or a zingy citrus soda, it's frustrating when you can't get your brand of choice everywhere. If you move areas, this may catch you off guard. Leaving New York and realizing you can't easily find Manhattan Special in many other parts of the country can come as a shock.

Odds are, there's a drink out there that you don't even know you're missing. For example, if you live outside New England, perhaps you haven't heard of Moxie. Or what about Vernors? Those who haven't spent much time in Michigan may just shrug at the name. There's a whole world of pop out there that you can't easily get your hands on. Sure, you might be able to buy many of them online, but soda cravings can't survive all that shipping time. These are 12 regional sodas that we want available everywhere.