We can all agree that cookies are brilliant, whether the understated brilliance of a ginger snap or the all-out indulgence of a double choc chip, still warm from the oven with a gooey center. We all have our favorites among today's popular choices, but there are some vintage cookies that need to make a comeback.

With so many options out there and new recipes being developed all the time, it's natural that some fall by the wayside over the years. But there's nothing wrong with them. In fact, there's a lot right with them, and we'd love to see them return in full force. Retro recipes don't have to be resigned to the past. And they're not always gimmicky. Most of them are just old-fashioned classics that have had their day come and go.

But trends change and cycle and we think it's about time these vintage cookies returned to bakeries and home kitchens everywhere. The great thing about it is that we have some control over whether or not they come back into our lives. If you want to try any of these old-school cookies, just gather your ingredients and get baking.