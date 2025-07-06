This Unexpected Gas Station Cake Is Winning Over Dessert Lovers Across The US
We believe that certain gas station foods should be avoided at all costs, such as the infamous roller dogs (or mysterious meat cylinders of indeterminate origin, as we call them). Of course, that doesn't mean that all on-the-go snacks should be painted with the same brush. One brand has captivated the hearts and bellies of consumers thanks to its ubiquitous presence in gas stations and convenience stores. Ne-Mo's is a commercial baked goods brand known for the homemade quality of its cakes, breads, cinnamon rolls, muffins, and other products. Ne-Mo's got its start in 1975 when founder Ed Smith sold his home-baked carrot cake to local dining establishments. It's not clear where exactly the business originated, but Ne-Mo's current headquarters is in San Diego, California.
You might be wondering whether this humble gas station food is really worth the hype, but it appears that Ne-Mo's treats are the real deal. An Instagram reviewer likened Ne-Mo's Banana Cake with cream cheese icing to her grandmother's banana bread recipe, high praise for food you found in a gas station. Along with the deliciousness of the products, another big selling point of the Ne-Mo's brand is the single-serving cake concept. You might not have the willpower or appetite to whip up a homemade red velvet cake, but Ne-Mo's ensures you can satisfy your hunger, nonetheless. Its cakes and baked goods can be found in stores like Circle K, Wawa, QuikTrip, and 7-Eleven, among many other establishments all over the country. Along with its branded products, this manufacturer also develops private label goods for other retailers.
Which Ne-Mo's flavors achieve snacking supremacy?
With varieties like chocolate, lemon, strawberry, and vanilla birthday, Ne-Mo's cake selection is pretty impressive. However, fans highlight the brand's banana and carrot cakes as being the upper echelon in terms of quality. In a TikTok review of the banana flavor, which was described as a "fan favorite," the cake garnered a 10 out of 10 rating for the pleasant balance of tangy cream cheese icing and rich banana bread. As stated on the package, Ne-Mo's Banana Cake features bananas, walnuts, and buttermilk, though the ingredient listing offers a more comprehensive breakdown of ingredients.
Ne-Mo's Carrot Cake also boasts cream cheese icing and is reportedly made with fresh carrots, plus walnuts and cinnamon. Carrot cake reached the height of its popularity in the '70s due to its supposed health benefits, which turned out to be exaggerated. While the dessert is less sought-after these days, it's clear that people still appreciate Ne-Mo's version. A review on Facebook even declares, "The carrot cake is the best I've ever ever ever had!" It shouldn't be any surprise that the product fans love so much relies on the same recipe as the version that put Ne-Mo's on the map way back in 1975. Half a century later, customers still can't get their fill of the sweet brand.