This Unexpected Gas Station Cake Is Winning Over Dessert Lovers Across The US

We believe that certain gas station foods should be avoided at all costs, such as the infamous roller dogs (or mysterious meat cylinders of indeterminate origin, as we call them). Of course, that doesn't mean that all on-the-go snacks should be painted with the same brush. One brand has captivated the hearts and bellies of consumers thanks to its ubiquitous presence in gas stations and convenience stores. Ne-Mo's is a commercial baked goods brand known for the homemade quality of its cakes, breads, cinnamon rolls, muffins, and other products. Ne-Mo's got its start in 1975 when founder Ed Smith sold his home-baked carrot cake to local dining establishments. It's not clear where exactly the business originated, but Ne-Mo's current headquarters is in San Diego, California.

You might be wondering whether this humble gas station food is really worth the hype, but it appears that Ne-Mo's treats are the real deal. An Instagram reviewer likened Ne-Mo's Banana Cake with cream cheese icing to her grandmother's banana bread recipe, high praise for food you found in a gas station. Along with the deliciousness of the products, another big selling point of the Ne-Mo's brand is the single-serving cake concept. You might not have the willpower or appetite to whip up a homemade red velvet cake, but Ne-Mo's ensures you can satisfy your hunger, nonetheless. Its cakes and baked goods can be found in stores like Circle K, Wawa, QuikTrip, and 7-Eleven, among many other establishments all over the country. Along with its branded products, this manufacturer also develops private label goods for other retailers.