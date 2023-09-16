8 Rotisserie Chicken Hacks You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

Store-bought rotisserie chickens have become a staple for home cooks, the perfect thing to grab on your way out of the supermarket to get dinner on the table in minutes. But, rotisserie chickens don't just make a phenomenal meal on their own. Leftovers can be enjoyed hot or cold, either on their own or transformed into chicken salad, pasta sauce, quiche, and more.

Given their popularity, it's no surprise that folks have come up with loads of hacks to make the most of store-bought rotisserie chickens. There are easier ways to carve and shred them and tips for reheating them so that they re-emerge as tender, juicy, and crispy as they were when you first purchased them. On the price front, there are ways to get the best bang for your buck in the deli aisle and to get even more discounts on this famed Costco loss leader. Here are all of the tips and tricks you need to know if you want to be a true rotisserie chicken master.