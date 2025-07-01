Should You Grill A Steak That's Still Frozen?

Whether it's an impromptu grilling session, the arrival of an unexpected dinner guest, or the simple mistake of forgetting to take them out of the freezer, many home cooks have been confronted with the problem of wanting to cook steak and only having frozen ones on hand. It's an issue that's left many wondering whether they can grill a frozen steak, either from a quality or safety perspective. The answer is a clear yes — as long as you follow some simple tips and guidelines.

First, you'll need to ensure your steak is suitable for cooking from frozen. The best matches are thicker cuts like ribeye or strip steak, which are more forgiving and tougher to overcook. They also need to have been frozen flat, or close to it, which allows them to be evenly heated on your grill.

The cooking process requires a grill that allows you set up two heat zones (one high and one low), whether it's through varied distribution of charcoal or adjustable propane burners. Start by searing the frozen meat on the high heat area for up to five minutes for the thickest steaks. Then, move it to the lower or indirect heat section of your grill to continue cooking until the desired doneness is reached, usually around 10 minutes or more. As with fresh meat, don't forget to let your steak rest after taking it off the heat to prevent the juices from flowing out immediately upon slicing.