The Secret Behind Kentucky Bourbon's Iconic Flavor

There are certain alcoholic beverages such as French wine, Caribbean rum, and Russian vodka that are the unmistakable results of the unique areas where they're produced. However, one of the most distinctive can be found in the United States, Kentucky's iconic bourbon. And it turns out that a key part of its flavor comes from water, an often-ignored ingredient that nevertheless makes up most of your bourbon. Kentucky's water is renowned among distillers for its high mineral content, the result of limestone-rich soil that infuses groundwater with high levels of calcium, magnesium, iron, and more.

Those who know how bourbon is really made are aware that bourbon distilled with this desirable water is impacted in two ways. First, the minerals interact with the grains and yeast during the production process, influencing the development of flavor. Meanwhile, they also make the water slightly alkaline, which helps balance the acidity that naturally develops in the mash. This creates a smoother flavor and enhances fermentation.