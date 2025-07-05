The State That Produces The Most Corn In The US (It Isn't The Cornhusker State)
"Which state produces the most corn in the U.S.?" is a tricky trivia question. While Nebraska is known as the Cornhusker State, it only ranks third in nationwide corn production. Iowa comes in first, producing a staggering 2.5 billion bushels per year.
It's no secret that America is seriously in love with corn, and Iowa in particular is known for corn dogs. (In fact, on our list of foods you need to try in each state, these deep-fried delights were our Iowa selection.) However, only 1% of the state's total crop is sweet corn, the type we eat. This variety is pleasant to our taste buds because it contains a gene that gives it twice the sugar as starchier versions of the grain.
Iowa mostly produces field corn. This umbrella term refers to any starchy variety but typically refers to dent corn, so named because the kernels have small indentations. Field corn is occasionally processed and used in edible products like corn-based cereals and corn syrup. However, it's most often used for ethanol production and livestock feed, and it even shows up in manufactured goods. Products like adhesives, envelopes, and straws, for example, all contain corn byproducts.
How did Iowa become America's corn capital?
Iowa's love affair with corn dates back more than 150 years. When early settlers from states like Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee migrated to Iowa, they brought two industries with them: corn growing and hog raising. Farmers soon began growing corn both for human consumption and to feed livestock. Technological advancements like the railroad accelerated corn production in the state. As America began using corn in more products, the industry remained reliably lucrative.
There are a couple of other reasons why corn took off in Iowa. Its soil is rich in nutrients; Its terrain is flat, and its balance of sunshine and rainfall is ideal for nurturing crops. Plus, Iowa is a very humid state. While this might cause residents some discomfort, it does keep corn from drying out, thus sustaining the industry.
Iowa remains a great place to grow this staple crop. The state receives ample corn subsidies from the federal government, incentivizing families to stay in the game for the long haul. Over 96% of Iowa farms are family-owned, so the tricks of the trade get handed down from one generation to the next.