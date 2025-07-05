The State That Produces The Most Corn In The US (It Isn't The Cornhusker State)

"Which state produces the most corn in the U.S.?" is a tricky trivia question. While Nebraska is known as the Cornhusker State, it only ranks third in nationwide corn production. Iowa comes in first, producing a staggering 2.5 billion bushels per year.

It's no secret that America is seriously in love with corn, and Iowa in particular is known for corn dogs. (In fact, on our list of foods you need to try in each state, these deep-fried delights were our Iowa selection.) However, only 1% of the state's total crop is sweet corn, the type we eat. This variety is pleasant to our taste buds because it contains a gene that gives it twice the sugar as starchier versions of the grain.

Iowa mostly produces field corn. This umbrella term refers to any starchy variety but typically refers to dent corn, so named because the kernels have small indentations. Field corn is occasionally processed and used in edible products like corn-based cereals and corn syrup. However, it's most often used for ethanol production and livestock feed, and it even shows up in manufactured goods. Products like adhesives, envelopes, and straws, for example, all contain corn byproducts.