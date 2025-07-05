How Long Does Cut Watermelon Last In The Fridge?

There's nothing like sinking your teeth into a fresh piece of watermelon, but sliced melons don't stay fresh for long. Once cut, oxygen exposure makes the fruit break down faster, so sliced watermelon only lasts three to five days in the fridge.

This is one reason you may want to think twice before buying pre-cut watermelon. It has a much shorter shelf life than a whole melon, which can last for an entire week if kept cool and dry. You have to cut it eventually, though, whether you do it the old-fashioned way or use the viral watermelon-cutting hack that involves dental floss, and once you do, following good storage practices will maximize its shelf life.

Just one of several mistakes everyone makes with watermelon is leaving it out for too long, especially during those long summer parties. Within two hours of slicing, melons should be stored in a covered container, preferably in your fridge's crisper drawer. Cut watermelon is best stored between 9 and 36 degrees Fahrenheit. This is slightly cooler than the average refrigerator, so you may need to turn down your appliance's temperature.