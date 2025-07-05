How Long Does Cut Watermelon Last In The Fridge?
There's nothing like sinking your teeth into a fresh piece of watermelon, but sliced melons don't stay fresh for long. Once cut, oxygen exposure makes the fruit break down faster, so sliced watermelon only lasts three to five days in the fridge.
This is one reason you may want to think twice before buying pre-cut watermelon. It has a much shorter shelf life than a whole melon, which can last for an entire week if kept cool and dry. You have to cut it eventually, though, whether you do it the old-fashioned way or use the viral watermelon-cutting hack that involves dental floss, and once you do, following good storage practices will maximize its shelf life.
Just one of several mistakes everyone makes with watermelon is leaving it out for too long, especially during those long summer parties. Within two hours of slicing, melons should be stored in a covered container, preferably in your fridge's crisper drawer. Cut watermelon is best stored between 9 and 36 degrees Fahrenheit. This is slightly cooler than the average refrigerator, so you may need to turn down your appliance's temperature.
Can you make cut watermelon last longer?
Slicing a whole melon is a lot of work, so you probably want the results to last as long as possible. Opt for airtight storage options like zip-top bags or glass containers. Cut larger slices of watermelon rather than bite-sized chunks to minimize oxygen exposure and allow less moisture to seep out, as this could potentially dry out your fruit. You can always slice it smaller as needed, as a watermelon's rind protects the fruit from decay.
If you want to significantly increase your watermelon's lifespan, frozen watermelon can last up to eight months. To freeze it, spread your slices on a baking tray and place the tray in the freezer for two hours. Then, place these semi-frozen slices in an airtight storage container, like a zip-top bag, and return them to the freezer.
Unfortunately, you can only delay the inevitable so long, so you should also be able to tell when your watermelon has gone bad. Sometimes, this is obvious. Spoiled watermelon can have a foul odor, dark spots, a slimy surface, or a combination of the three. Other times, however, watermelon might look and feel fine but still be rotten. If you notice any fizziness when biting into a slice, it's time to throw the melon out.