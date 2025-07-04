Fruits And Vegetables You Should Never Put On The Grill

Novice grillers may get amped up by the prospect of cooking everything they can over an open flame on a backyard grill. But the more seasoned grill master knows that certain foods are better suited for open-flame cooking, especially when it comes to fruits and vegetables. Watching the masters make magic on grilling shows and share tips and tricks for grilling fruit and veg might make it seem like you're ready to experiment, but the danger of making a mess of both your grill and your grill-out is very real.

Some veggies like peppers and zucchini make themselves at home on a grill with no trouble at all. But others are bound to give you a hard time. It's easy to avoid sticky situations once you know which fruits and vegetables should never hit your grill directly. With a bit of helpful guidance, you can easily arrange your menu to omit produce that doesn't do well under open fire cooking conditions, whether due to their composition and texture or their shape and size. These dozen fruits and vegetables are undeniably delicious as part of your barbecue menu, but they're among the worst foods to put on your grill. Understanding why can save you time, trouble, cleanup work, and even money wasted on food that could end up in the trash instead of on the table.