11 Foods You Should Never Cook On The Grill

One of many exciting warm-weather rituals is firing up the grill again after a long winter. Even a basic hamburger tastes like heaven when you get to enjoy the sunshine and delicious aromas as your meat cooks alfresco.

While you may be tempted to cook a bunch of your meals on the grill these days, there are some ingredients that you're better off cooking elsewhere. Instead of ending up with a big mess on your grill or an inedible pile of food, let grilling experts steer you away from a potential disaster.

Would you like to know which foods you should never cook on the grill? To learn all about what items aren't worth barbecuing, we spoke with global grilling authority and TV host Steven Raichlen from Barbecue Bible, Maciek Zurawski from Grillin With Dad, and Mike Lukoskie, a sales representative from Charlotte Grill Company. Read on to uncover these ingredients and learn about the tools and techniques recommended to make grilling simpler.