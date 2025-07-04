Old-School Midwestern Desserts That Still Show Up On Tables Today

The Midwest is reflective of the United States in that it is very much a melting pot. It's made up of people from different cultures, many of whom have brought their recipes to the region. Some of these recipes have been around since the very beginning of statehood, and, at some point, became a staple of the Midwest. However, while many classic Midwestern desserts have roots in other parts of the world, the region has come up with some of its very own iconic sweet treats. The result of borrowed and crafted recipes has helped create a distinct culinary culture that is wholly unique.

From centuries-old European recipes to Jell-O-infused gems of the U.S., the Midwest is packed with delicious desserts that still grace tabletops today. Passed down from generation to generation, the staying power of these classic sweets is ingrained in Midwestern culture. Whether made in home kitchens or bought in stores, these old-school desserts can still be found in the Midwest and will likely be around for generations to come.