Once-Popular Pie Flavors You Don't See People Eating Today

Put some respect on grandma's name, because the pie Grammy has been making for decades wins out from the mass produced competition almost every time. Is Nana's pie better simply because of nostalgia and the love she folds into the center, or could it be because she knows that nothing beats a good vintage pie recipe? Whatever the reason, it hasn't stopped a lot of these once beloved pie flavors and styles from disappearing.

The art of the pie hasn't disappeared altogether, as the dessert is still very much a favorite of many. Certain pies, though, have seemed to fade into time. Some of these lost pies are recipes created out of need for a low cost meal in times of suffering while others may have been meals born from trends of the past. Usually, these pies, no matter if they were sweet or savory, were tasty enough and became staples within the families and regions they were baked.

With grocery prices steadily increasing, it may be time to bring back some of the struggle pies of our forefathers and mothers. Whether we're talking about Depression-era pies or forgotten regional desserts, here are some pies that were once widely eaten but are now nearly extinct.