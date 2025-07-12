Old-School Summer Dishes No One Eats Anymore

At one point in time, a version of this creamy sweet pea salad was served at every church potluck and family reunion picnic in the South and Midwest. And exactly what was in this salad depended entirely on whose picnic you were at. There's not a lot of hard data about where the salad was first made, but vintage recipe sites talk about it being a 1950s favorite and it appeared on potluck tables in the 70s as well. It's a dish that deserves another look because it's creamy, crunchy and tastes even better the next day.

The basic ingredients are sweet peas, cheese, and a creamy dressing made from a mixture of mayonnaise and sour cream. The sweet peas can be frozen or fresh (or from a can, though the texture won't be as crisp). You can add in bacon, ham, chopped hard boiled eggs, and red or green onions. A lot of versions add fresh broccoli florets and sunflower seeds. The cheese is either shredded or chopped into little chunks, and you can use cheddar or American (or your favorite blend). Add a little bit of apple cider vinegar for tang and sugar for sweetness if you like. Season with black pepper and salt, but you should also try it with smoked paprika or a little bit of cayenne pepper. There are also versions of this salad that add dried cranberries or water chestnuts. It's a forgiving salad — just don't leave it sitting in the sun for too long.