Retro 1950s Desserts We Want Back

The 1950s weren't just the golden age of television but a golden age for dessert, too. The decade had just started when the bundt pan was invented and "Betty Crocker's Picture Cook Book" was released. By 1951, Betty Crocker, Duncan Hines, and Pillsbury were all manufacturing cake mixes. Newspapers were filled with recipes, ranging from the simple to elaborate. Magazines like "Better Homes and Gardens" circulated to millions of readers. Glossy covers featured beautiful desserts, while the inside pages held ads for every type of Jell-O mix imaginable.

Sadly, as the kitchen timer ticked on, poodle skirts weren't the only things left behind. After the 1950s came to a close, we also left a decade's worth of delicious desserts. Some of these dishes may seem a little strange at first. For example, bakers of the 1950s put tomato soup in a cake and ice cream in an oven. But as it turns out, unconventional methods often lead to tasty results. Spoiler alert: Tomato soup cake gives carrot cake a run for its money.

So, it's time to grab the bundt pan, dust off a Jell-O mold, and check for a fire extinguisher nearby — whether it's a kitchen torch for Baked Alaska or a flambé for Bananas Foster, these classic desserts of the 1950s are ready to ignite your sweet tooth.