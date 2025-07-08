This Legendary BBQ Spot In Jacksonville Is Known For Its Curly Fries

These days, curly fries are such a fast food staple that people might wrongly think a restaurant like Arby's invented the iconic spirals. However, Holley's Bar B Q in Jacksonville, Florida, was serving them long before that chain existed. According to one popular account, the starchy coils trace their roots to a clever invention at the eatery that added a twist — literally — to the humble potato.

The story of Holley's begins in 1937, when Jack Holley opened a modest barbecue stand on Moncrief Road. What started as a roadside spot has evolved into one of Jacksonville's longest-running barbecue joints, still owned and operated by the Holley family. Early on, Jack's brother, Leroy, demonstrated his resourcefulness by engineering a hand-cranked spiral cutter that transformed ordinary potatoes into curlicue-shaped fries. Though the idea went un-patented — Jack was illiterate and didn't file for ownership — the fries would catch on at national chains like Arby's, Jack in the Box, Hardee's, and Rally's. (If you want to make curly fries at home but don't have a spiralizer, you can use a standard, quality knife.)