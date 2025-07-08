This Legendary BBQ Spot In Jacksonville Is Known For Its Curly Fries
These days, curly fries are such a fast food staple that people might wrongly think a restaurant like Arby's invented the iconic spirals. However, Holley's Bar B Q in Jacksonville, Florida, was serving them long before that chain existed. According to one popular account, the starchy coils trace their roots to a clever invention at the eatery that added a twist — literally — to the humble potato.
The story of Holley's begins in 1937, when Jack Holley opened a modest barbecue stand on Moncrief Road. What started as a roadside spot has evolved into one of Jacksonville's longest-running barbecue joints, still owned and operated by the Holley family. Early on, Jack's brother, Leroy, demonstrated his resourcefulness by engineering a hand-cranked spiral cutter that transformed ordinary potatoes into curlicue-shaped fries. Though the idea went un-patented — Jack was illiterate and didn't file for ownership — the fries would catch on at national chains like Arby's, Jack in the Box, Hardee's, and Rally's. (If you want to make curly fries at home but don't have a spiralizer, you can use a standard, quality knife.)
Holley's Bar B Q is the alleged birthplace of curly fries
Beyond its curly fries, Holley's Bar B Q dishes out classic Southern comfort foods like fried chicken wings and ribs, and macaroni and cheese. Red velvet cake, banana pudding, and sweet potato pie round out the menu. Today, the eatery's legacy lives on with owner Wendy Holley, Jack's daughter and Leroy's niece. Under her guidance, Holley's Bar B Q continues to attract customers with its welcoming vibe and authentic food.
Multiple five-star Yelp reviews highlight the no-frills atmosphere, friendly service, and of course, delicious fare. One diner raved, "The best fried chicken and sweet and tangy sauce. Amazing curly fries and tender ribs. Try it and you will not be disappointed!" Another wrote, "I've had the pleasure of enjoying this place since I was a kid. ... Head over with a few dollars and they'll be sure to feed you some of the best fried chicken or ribs you can ask for."