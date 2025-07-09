One Of Florida's Best Diners Feels Like A 1950s Time Capsule

Arguably the best diner in the state of Florida, the Moonlite Diner is an institution, with two locations in the Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale area. Perfectly encapsulating that retro vibe, the body of the diner is built to resemble an old train car, complete with a chrome finish and a red neon sign. It hearkens back to the days when such establishments really were made out of converted railroad cars. Stepping inside, you're slapped with the seductive hand of nostalgia. There are shiny booths, a black and white checkered floor, bar stools, Venetian blinds on the windows, and a hodgepodge of framed photos on the walls. It's enough to make you want to slick your hair back or throw on a poodle skirt.

In true diner fashion, the menu seems to go on forever. The all-day breakfast — an absolute must for any diner worth its salt — covers some serious ground. It's got your diner classics like steak and eggs, biscuits and gravy, and corned beef hash. There's pancakes and french toast and benedict done at least five different ways. Then there are the omelets, grits, three options for bacon and three for sausage, croissants, muffins, English muffins, bagels, and toast and sides galore! That's just breakfast. While you may feel like you stepped into a time warp, the prices aren't quite as low as you might have found in the '50s, but most plates stay between $8 and $20 dollars.