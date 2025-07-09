One Of Florida's Best Diners Feels Like A 1950s Time Capsule
Arguably the best diner in the state of Florida, the Moonlite Diner is an institution, with two locations in the Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale area. Perfectly encapsulating that retro vibe, the body of the diner is built to resemble an old train car, complete with a chrome finish and a red neon sign. It hearkens back to the days when such establishments really were made out of converted railroad cars. Stepping inside, you're slapped with the seductive hand of nostalgia. There are shiny booths, a black and white checkered floor, bar stools, Venetian blinds on the windows, and a hodgepodge of framed photos on the walls. It's enough to make you want to slick your hair back or throw on a poodle skirt.
In true diner fashion, the menu seems to go on forever. The all-day breakfast — an absolute must for any diner worth its salt — covers some serious ground. It's got your diner classics like steak and eggs, biscuits and gravy, and corned beef hash. There's pancakes and french toast and benedict done at least five different ways. Then there are the omelets, grits, three options for bacon and three for sausage, croissants, muffins, English muffins, bagels, and toast and sides galore! That's just breakfast. While you may feel like you stepped into a time warp, the prices aren't quite as low as you might have found in the '50s, but most plates stay between $8 and $20 dollars.
Eats and local lore
Lunch at Moonlite Diner offers an impressive list, including wings, rings, tots, and shrimp. It has no shortage of soup, salad, sandwich, and wrap options and obviously serves burgers. As one reviewer remarked, these aren't your amateur backyard-burgers that slip and slide, spilling their contents onto the plate (via The London Economic). The cooks, who have got grease and know how to use it, expertly layer the burger, cheese, and potato bun in such a way that the grease coalesces the entire ensemble together. There's a turkey dinner, meatloaf, country fried steak, and fish and chips.
At diners, you typically have two choices for dessert: pies or shakes. Naturally, Moonlite has both. You'll find classic milkshakes, candy-filled ones, and regional flavors like banana. The servers will even bring you what's left over in the shaker so you can refill, according to one happy review on Tripadvisor. You can also score an ice cream soda or an ice cream sundae (with or without a waffle).
Beyond the food, the Moonlite Diner has also got local lore. Thanks to its vintage aesthetic, it's been used as the backdrop for several music videos, including one for Miami musicians Mariah Angeliq and Jossef, and another for Pompano native iCandy. Although it's unclear exactly how long the old-school eatery has been serving the local community, it has been around for decades. It was previously known as the Starlight Diner before ownership changed hands in 2003, and it was renamed.