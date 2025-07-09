This Small Village Is The Cheese Curd Capital Of Wisconsin

In the rolling fields of Western Wisconsin, there's a town where cheese curds are a way life. Ellsworth, with a population of just over 3,000, proudly claims the title of Cheese Curd Capital of Wisconsin. The designation was made official in 1983 by former Governor Anthony Earl. This vibrant village in Pierce County draws visitors from across the country, thanks to a cooperative creamery that transformed a humble dairy product into a regional icon.

The Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery began in 1910, when local dairy farmers banded together to process their milk with purpose and precision. More than a century later, 200 farms supply the creamery with milk, which is converted into over 160,000 pounds of curds daily. Considering the surprising amount of milk it takes to make cheese (10 pounds of milk per pound of cheese), that's an impressive yield of rich, comforting goodness. The golden bites — mild, squeaky, and lightly salted — are best savored when their signature bounce is at its peak. The distinctive squeak comes from elastic proteins that briefly resist the bite, a sign of impeccable freshness.

Each curd is a marvel of Midwestern agriculture. The milk travels only a short distance from farm to vat, where it's swiftly shaped into its final form. From production to packaging, the process moves quickly to ensure every curd retains its signature quality. Devoted fans often eat them straight from the bag — slightly chilled, subtly salty, and full of charm.