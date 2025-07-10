Looking For Authentic Detroit-Style Pizza? Customers Say This Is The Best

In Michigan, Detroit-style pizza reigns supreme. The first joint to ever make the square crust masterpiece was Buddy's, which started cranking those pizzas out in the 1940s. While it's still serving up pies, other eateries have popped up to become customer favorites. Folks in the mood for an authentic slice might want to try a newer establishment that's making some of the best Detroit-style pizzas in the U.S.

Michigan & Trumbull scores high marks with customers looking for the real deal. The first location was in a Pittsburgh food hall, opened by Michiganders Kristen Calverley and Nathan Peck in 2017. Their Detroit storefront came opened in 2020. The restaurant makes fresh dough every day, selling around 300 pizzas (and it often sells out). Each pie honors tradition, which for Calverley, means it "has to be [cooked] in the blue steel cast iron pan. It has to have the cheese cooked to the outer edge so you have that crispy crust" (via MLive).

Where the pizzeria takes some liberties is with toppings, which expand beyond traditional pepperoni. With an impressive 4.7 star rating on Yelp, customers are clearly eating it up. One writes their pizza was "Pure ectasy [sic]. It was honestly one of the best pizzas I've ever tasted." In a Reddit thread discussing the merits of Michigan & Trumbull versus the OG Buddy's, a user wrote that "Michigan and Trumbull is some of the best pizza in town."