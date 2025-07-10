This City On Florida's Gulf Coast Is Home To One Of The Best Italian Subs In The US

Italian food may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Florida's sunny Gulf Coast. However, tucked away in an out-of-the-way neighborhood in St. Petersburg, lovers of hearty Italian subs will find one of the country's best at Mazzaro Italian Market, a longtime institution in the Sunshine City.

The market's deli menu features eight cold subs, five of which are true Italian-style sandwiches. One of the biggest standouts is a ham, Genoa salami, capicola, and mortadella option (the No. 1). That sandwich earned a spot on our list of the 15 absolute best Italian subs in the U.S., with the reviewer noting it's as popular with locals as it is with food-focused travelers. Another interesting option contains prosciutto D'Parma, sweet soppressata, hot capicola, marinated sun-dried tomato, and fresh mozzarella (the No. 7).

There are also popular New Orleans-inspired muffalettas (stacked with ham, mortadella, salami, and olives); shaved mortadella with pistachio and burrata; and a simple tomato and fresh mozzarella. Toppings include an Italian-inspired slaw, roasted peppers, oil and vinegar, and more, helping round out these sophisticated sandwiches.