This City On Florida's Gulf Coast Is Home To One Of The Best Italian Subs In The US
Italian food may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Florida's sunny Gulf Coast. However, tucked away in an out-of-the-way neighborhood in St. Petersburg, lovers of hearty Italian subs will find one of the country's best at Mazzaro Italian Market, a longtime institution in the Sunshine City.
The market's deli menu features eight cold subs, five of which are true Italian-style sandwiches. One of the biggest standouts is a ham, Genoa salami, capicola, and mortadella option (the No. 1). That sandwich earned a spot on our list of the 15 absolute best Italian subs in the U.S., with the reviewer noting it's as popular with locals as it is with food-focused travelers. Another interesting option contains prosciutto D'Parma, sweet soppressata, hot capicola, marinated sun-dried tomato, and fresh mozzarella (the No. 7).
There are also popular New Orleans-inspired muffalettas (stacked with ham, mortadella, salami, and olives); shaved mortadella with pistachio and burrata; and a simple tomato and fresh mozzarella. Toppings include an Italian-inspired slaw, roasted peppers, oil and vinegar, and more, helping round out these sophisticated sandwiches.
A top stop in a foodie-friendly area
Mazzaro's also serves almost 20 different hot sandwiches. They run the gamut from Italian favorites such as meatball subs and roast pork to regional classics and deli favorites like Cuban sandwiches, Reubens, and a sesame tuna wasabi sub.
The market has been serving up these delicious eats for nearly 20 years after expanding from a family-owned coffee roasting company in 1996. Sandwiches are just a small part of this foodie paradise that also features over 300 different cheeses, freshly baked bread, cut-to-order meat, locally caught seafood, and fresh pasta. Mazzaro's hasn't forgotten its roots either and has a full coffee bar operated by experienced baristas.
The market is a critical part of the diverse and growing food scene in St. Pete and the neighboring city of Tampa, which contributed to the region being selected for inclusion in the 2025 Florida Michelin Guide. Four restaurants in the area earned coveted Michelin stars. The region also offers a delicious mix of fresh Gulf seafood, Cuban food fueled by the area's diverse heritage, and even authentic Greek dishes in nearby Tarpon Springs. You can even head south over the Sunshine Skyway bridge to enjoy a feast on Anna Maria Island, a Florida locale with a vibrant food scene. However, a trip to Mazzaro Italian Market is a must for any lovers of Italian food. No matter which sandwich you choose, it's hard to go wrong with one of the nation's best.