This Florida Island Has A Vibrant Food Scene
Florida is a great state for foodies, whether they prefer the down-home Southern cuisine of North Florida, the Caribbean-inspired dishes of Miami and the Keys, or anything in between. However, even among these many tasty options, one beautiful island off the central Gulf Coast stands out: Anna Maria Island. This gorgeous, popular vacation and retirement destination is home to a vibrant and diverse food scene that goes beyond what you might expect from a coastal tourist spot.
Anna Maria Island rose to tourism prominence in the early and mid-20th century for its miles of soft, white sand beaches and convenient location at the southern opening of Tampa Bay, part of a chain of barrier islands that stretch along much of Southwest Florida. In addition to the community of Anna Maria at the island's northern end, visitors can enjoy distinct dining and shopping areas on the mid-island Holmes Beach or Bradenton Beach, which occupies the southern tip.
Foodies can start their day at Ginny & Jane E's Cafe in Anna Maria. As of this writing, it has earned 4.6 stars on TripAdvisor with over 1,800 reviews, many of which praised delicious morning staples like coffee, cinnamon buns, and French toast. Meanwhile, those looking to grab a quick bite before heading out to the beach or on the water can find it at The Donut Experiment, a spot known for its out-of-the-ordinary menu options. (Some of the most notable offerings include a Caramel Reese's Pieces donut and an item that features peanut butter and a sriracha drizzle .)
Local seafood stars on Anna Maria menus
As with many coastal tourist destinations, seafood is found on the menu of many of Anna Maria Island's restaurants, ranging from casual and quirky to upscale and sophisticated. These include Holmes Beach's The Ugly Grouper (4.4 stars on TripAdvisor with over 1,800 reviews) and Coquina Beach Cafe, located at the island's southern end. Make sure to try out local favorites like grouper sandwiches, stone crab claws, Gulf shrimp, and other options pulled from nearby waters.
However, it's hard to argue with two of the best-known and most popular restaurants on Anna Maria Island: the Gulf-front dining of Beach House in Bradenton Beach and the easygoing The Waterfront in Anna Maria. The former offers satisfying craft cocktails on a covered deck and outdoor bar with 650 feet of Gulf views, while the latter specializes in fresh Gulf seafood, including fish diners have caught themselves. No matter where you go, it's important to make the most of your visit by previewing the menu to decide which items to order (or skip) at a seafood restaurant.
Well-rounded, but still recovering
Of course, there are plenty of fan-favorite options for those who prefer a land-based diet, too. For example, Anna Maria's The Porch provides high-end, old-school steakhouse-style dishes, while those craving Mexican can hit up Los Chiludos in Holmes Beach, known for its tacos, burritos, and enchiladas.
To be sure, these are just a small number of the dozens of delicious options available to Anna Maria Island residents and visitors. Meanwhile, those looking for an even more authentic experience away from the tourist crowds can head off-island to the nearby village of Cortez, the Florida fishing village that's a hidden gem for seafood lovers. Visitors should be aware, however, that Anna Maria and many other parts of the area are still recovering from the impact of two hurricanes in late 2024. Though much of the island has since reopened, some businesses may still be impacted as rebuilding continues.
Though outsiders may think Florida's food scene is limited to Miami, Tampa, and other larger cities, they couldn't be more wrong. Small towns and tourist destinations like Anna Maria Island are underrated spots to enjoy a variety of mouthwatering meals.