The First Thing You Should Do With Rotisserie Chicken When You Get Home

Costco made a change to its rotisserie chicken back in 2024 when the warehouse retailer swapped the packaging. Instead of the rigid clamshell containers shoppers came to know and love, the chain began packaging its chicken in flexible plastic bags. The change was reportedly initiated by Costco's desire to use less plastic in its packaging, which is a good thing when considering the huge problem plastic waste poses to the environment. The switch had some Costco shoppers complaining about the bags being prone to leaks, but more importantly, some wondered whether the new packages would negatively affect their health. The previous rotisserie chicken packaging didn't make contact with the food, whereas the new plastic bags do, leading to questions about whether the heat from the chicken can cause microscopic plastic components to be absorbed by the food.

The good news is that Costco's new chicken bags are designed to safely hold hot items, so the risk is relatively low. However, it's still advisable to remove the chicken from the plastic packaging as soon as possible to limit exposure. Your best bet is to unpack the food as soon as you get it home. After freeing the chicken from its plastic confinement, you can cut it into smaller pieces and place them in an airtight container to be refrigerated. Using this storage method, Costco rotisserie chicken can last up to four days in the fridge.