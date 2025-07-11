The Old-School 1800s Cake That's Ready For A Revival

Few cakes embody understated elegance quite like Madeira cake. With its pale golden hue, signature dome, and bright lemon aroma, this classic has graced British tables for generations. Though its name suggests a Portuguese origin, the cake hails from England. It was served with Madeira wine, a fortified variety from the Portuguese island of Madeira, during the 19th-century. The duo became so familiar that the cake eventually took the wine's name.

The traditional Madeira cake recipe is wonderfully straightforward: butter, caster sugar (also known as superfine sugar), eggs, flour, and lemon zest. Together, the ingredients create a firm yet tender crumb reminiscent of a pound cake. Some bakers add a splash of vanilla extract or ground almonds for dimension, while others finish the top with a scattering of candied citrus peel. Baked in a loaf tin or round pan, this charming cake typically develops a crack along its surface, signaling steady heat and a well-mixed batter.