The Overly Sweet BBQ Sauce You Should Leave On The Shelf

The best barbecue sauces can incorporate smoky, spicy, sweet, and tangy elements without them undermining each other. If one flavor greatly overpowers the rest, you're left with a sauce that's at best, one-note, and at worst, off-putting. For this reason, in our ranking of grocery store barbecue sauces from worst to best, we determined that Kraft Original Slow-Simmered BBQ Barbecue Sauce has no business at your summer cookouts and grilling sessions. Our reviewer had major issues with its cloying taste, stating, "Adding a little bit of sweetness to your sauce is one thing, but turning [it] into a bottle of nothing but sugar is just plain gross."

For clarification, as of this writing, Kraft Original Slow-Simmered BBQ Barbecue Sauce is sweetened with high fructose corn syrup, which shows up first on the ingredient list. The order of ingredients on a food label means more than you might realize. In this case, it indicates that the sauce contains more high fructose corn syrup by weight than other components. Our reviewer also took umbrage with the spicy flavor notes in the sauce. They likened it to "stale black pepper" and claimed that the taste clashed with the overwhelming sweetness of the sauce.