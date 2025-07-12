A Classic Canned Soup Is The Key To Better Mac And Cheese

While relying on canned food is often the economical choice, both in terms of cost and time, more culinarily adventurous folks can also enjoy this approach. If you have a go-to mac and cheese recipe, consider swapping out the milk for cream of mushroom soup to make a creamier, more flavorful version of it. However, substituting milk for canned soup is not an exact science. Be prepared to experiment a bit to get the ratios right.

Inspiration can also be found on Reddit, where a user requested tips on substituting cream of mushroom soup for milk. One reply recommended thinning the canned liquid with a bit of water, and another advised using less butter because the canned soup would pack a lot of extra flavor. Plus, cream of mushroom soup can be high in sodium, so you may need to reduce the amount of salt you add while cooking.

This isn't the only possible milk substitute either. Similarly rich options like cream of chicken or cream of shrimp also work. If you're looking for something lighter, tomato soup adds extra flavor without making the dish too heavy. (One Reddit user said a friend used to make boxed mac and cheese with condensed tomato soup.) While it may take some practice, if you find a combination that works, maybe you'll end up with a viral recipe of your very own.