17 Canned Ingredients That Can Seriously Upgrade Your Pasta Dishes

Pasta is a store cupboard staple but most of us don't just want to eat dry pasta, so what canned ingredients can you use to make a delicious dish? There are plenty of canned goods that can upgrade your pasta dishes, whether you're looking to make a meal out of what you already have in the pantry or you just want some inspiration for new recipes to try.

With common canned ingredients such as olives, artichokes, corn, and chickpeas to hand, you won't have to go more than a few steps to make a brilliant meal. The beauty of pasta lies in its simplicity and versatility, so it pairs well with a range of canned ingredients. We're not saying that you can mix together a drained can of lentils and some cooked pasta and call it a day. But, with some planning and creativity, you're never more than a can-opener away from something delicious.