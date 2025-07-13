Once A 500-Location Powerhouse, This '60s Arby's Restaurant Rival Is Down To Just 6—Most In One State
If someone wanted to declare Arby's the official king of roast beef sandwiches, they would have a compelling case. The popular chain has become synonymous with that food. However, it wasn't always the only big roast beef slinger in town. At one time, Rax Roast Beef was a worthy competitor. During the lesser-known chain's heyday, it boasted more than 500 restaurants spread out over the U.S. and as far away as Guatemala. Only six remain, with the majority situated in Ohio.
Rax began its life as Jax Roast Beef in Springfield, Ohio in 1967. The establishment didn't take on its current moniker until 1978. Rax was also known as RIX for a period of time after General Foods bought the restaurant from founder Jack Roschman in the late '60s. Like Arby's, the remaining Rax locations tout a menu that's heavy on the roast beef sandwiches. The restaurant also serves twisty fries, which bear a striking similarity to Arby's famous curly fries. Along with these items, Rax offers deli sandwiches, burgers, chicken tenders, cheese sticks, onion rings, and many other fast food goodies.
Rax tried (and failed) to be all things to all people
Rax Roast Beef soared in popularity during the '80s, but the chain experienced a substantial downturn during the following decade. A bankruptcy filing in 1994 was accompanied by steadily dwindling locations, and these days, Rax can only be found in Ohio, Illinois, and Kentucky. While the restaurant doesn't have the presence and name recognition it once did, it still retains a hold on fast-food fans in search of the beefiest sandwiches in town. Consider that the Joliet, Illinois Rax location has been serving customers since 1968, and many fans of the chain visit the establishment to indulge in a little food-based nostalgia.
The fast-food landscape is competitive, and there are lots of reasons a chain may fail. Rax seemed to have a major problem with menu consistency, which could have contributed to its demise. At different points during its run, the restaurant offered customers meatball-filled pita sandwiches, Tex-Mex salads, a pasta bar, chicken melts, pizza, and a version of Chinese fare. Some also attribute its failure to a bizarre advertising campaign launched in 1992 whose centerpiece was a character called Mr. Delicious. He was a far cry from the colorful mascots found at other restaurants thanks to his flat black and white appearance and gloomy speaking voice. While Rax no longer dominates the roast beef game, it's good to know that a select few locations remain.