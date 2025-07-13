Once A 500-Location Powerhouse, This '60s Arby's Restaurant Rival Is Down To Just 6—Most In One State

If someone wanted to declare Arby's the official king of roast beef sandwiches, they would have a compelling case. The popular chain has become synonymous with that food. However, it wasn't always the only big roast beef slinger in town. At one time, Rax Roast Beef was a worthy competitor. During the lesser-known chain's heyday, it boasted more than 500 restaurants spread out over the U.S. and as far away as Guatemala. Only six remain, with the majority situated in Ohio.

Rax began its life as Jax Roast Beef in Springfield, Ohio in 1967. The establishment didn't take on its current moniker until 1978. Rax was also known as RIX for a period of time after General Foods bought the restaurant from founder Jack Roschman in the late '60s. Like Arby's, the remaining Rax locations tout a menu that's heavy on the roast beef sandwiches. The restaurant also serves twisty fries, which bear a striking similarity to Arby's famous curly fries. Along with these items, Rax offers deli sandwiches, burgers, chicken tenders, cheese sticks, onion rings, and many other fast food goodies.