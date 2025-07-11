Ask anyone aged 8 to 88 what their favorite food is, and the chances are they'd say pizza. Dressed all the way down to a plain, cheesy, greasy slice from a store across the street or upscaled to the high heavens in Naples, Italy, pizza is one of those foods that everyone can agree on. That's probably why there are countless pizza chains all across the world.

Some chains encourage customers to build their own pizza, and some chains opt to showcase their own inventions as specialty pizzas — to each their own! But sometimes, those reliable favorites aren't as dependable as you might think. What if instead of enjoying a food coma, you become sick from ingesting a contaminated slice? Or what if, after treating yourself to a whole box of your go-to order, you're battling a bout of salmonella poisoning? Nationwide and local, these are the worst pizza chain restaurant recalls and outbreaks in history.