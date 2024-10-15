Signs Pizza Hut Is Struggling To Stay In Business

When it comes to wide-reaching and quintessential American pizza chains, Pizza Hut certainly makes the cut. After all, what '90s kid doesn't have a memory of filling their bellies at a local Pizza Hut buffet after a middle school soccer game? Despite the fact that Pizza Hut's traditional fast-food buffet business model no longer exists, the company still operates as a pizza delivery and dine-in restaurant at thousands of locations across the United States.

At least ... for now. A string of unfortunate happenings involving the chain that brings with it so much nostalgia for millennial consumers has us wondering whether or not industry powerhouse Pizza Hut might be in danger. Despite the fact that the company is still ranked among the top pizza chains in America, failure is never too far off in the restaurant industry ... and the Hut appears to be teetering dangerously close to the edge. From bankruptcies and debt piles to mysterious closings and angry employees, here are some signs that Pizza Hut might be struggling to stay in business.