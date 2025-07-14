This Is Hands Down The Best Fast Food Hot Dog

The hot dog is one of America's most beloved foods — widely accessible, endlessly customizable, and enjoyed across generations. At Five Guys, a chain famous for its burgers, the iconic handheld meal receives far more than a passing glance. The same dedication that propelled the Murrell family's original burger joint in Arlington, Virginia, to worldwide popularity is woven into every detail from the selection of suppliers to the in-store décor. Since opening in 1986, Five Guys has been famous for generous servings and a steadfast made-fresh philosophy — principles that extend seamlessly to its hot dogs.

Unlike some establishments that settle for heavily processed meats with mystery ingredients, Five Guys insists on all-beef hot dogs. The preparation is part of the appeal: Each frank is sliced lengthwise (or "butterflied") and grilled on a flat top, resulting in exceptional caramelization. The bun is also a key player in the story. The split-top roll is lightly toasted until the outside turns golden, while the inside stays pillowy soft.