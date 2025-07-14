The Over-The-Top McDonald's In Florida You Need To Visit At Least Once

While a Disney World eating experience is a must on any Orlando vacation, if you visit the city, you should leave some time in your schedule to stop at an unusual fast food spot and let a 30-foot tall waving Ronald McDonald beckon you inside. Standing at 19,000 square feet and three stories high, the World's Largest Entertainment McDonald's (aka Epic McD) is more than just a restaurant: It's an adventure.

You can get all your favorite McDonald's classics here, plus a few options not normally offered elsewhere. Alongside classics like every McDonald's burger and McDonald's famous hash browns, try a slice of brick oven pizza, a bowl of pasta, or even a Philly cheesesteak. While all this is certainly an upgrade from typical McDonald's fare, rest assured this location keeps the "fast" in fast food. One TripAdvisor reviewer noted, "We received our food faster ... compared to many smaller McDonalds I have [gone] to." According to a different customer, the service also offers a little something extra. Unlike a regular McDonald's, where you order your food and pick it up yourself, here you'll place your order at a special kiosk, and a server brings the food straight to your table.