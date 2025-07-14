The Over-The-Top McDonald's In Florida You Need To Visit At Least Once
While a Disney World eating experience is a must on any Orlando vacation, if you visit the city, you should leave some time in your schedule to stop at an unusual fast food spot and let a 30-foot tall waving Ronald McDonald beckon you inside. Standing at 19,000 square feet and three stories high, the World's Largest Entertainment McDonald's (aka Epic McD) is more than just a restaurant: It's an adventure.
You can get all your favorite McDonald's classics here, plus a few options not normally offered elsewhere. Alongside classics like every McDonald's burger and McDonald's famous hash browns, try a slice of brick oven pizza, a bowl of pasta, or even a Philly cheesesteak. While all this is certainly an upgrade from typical McDonald's fare, rest assured this location keeps the "fast" in fast food. One TripAdvisor reviewer noted, "We received our food faster ... compared to many smaller McDonalds I have [gone] to." According to a different customer, the service also offers a little something extra. Unlike a regular McDonald's, where you order your food and pick it up yourself, here you'll place your order at a special kiosk, and a server brings the food straight to your table.
What's the story behind the World's Largest Entertainment McDonald's?
This is actually the second version of the World's Largest Entertainment McDonald's. The original building dates back to 1976 and was shaped like a french fry box and stood at 12,000 square feet. While this size certainly wasn't too shabby, developers wanted to go even bigger. This building was demolished in late 2015 to accommodate the larger location, which boasts features like a 22-foot tall PlayPlace complete with kid-friendly attractions like climbing constructions and slides.
The PlayPlace was not the only epic addition. You'll also find an arcade, which could be fun for young kids and nostalgic adults who remember the heyday of coin-slot games and collecting prize tickets. Speaking of throwbacks, you can also enjoy a singing animatronic of McDonald's '80s-era anthropomorphic moon mascot, Mac Tonight.
All-in-all, the World's Largest Entertainment McDonald's and Play Place offers gourmet food and an incredible experience. It's a spectacle well-worth experiencing while passing through the Sunshine State. You may also want to swing by the unique McDonald's at Walt Disney World, which stands out for its net-zero energy design.