Lorraine Pascale's Story: From Foster Child To Food Network Favorite

From a supermodel to a celebrated chef, Lorraine Pascale's life has taken many twists and turns. For television audiences, Pascale is a familiar face who has frequently appeared on both the BBC and the Food Network, demonstrating how to pipe perfect Viennese whirls and courageously tasting the half-edible creations of some of the worst bakers in America.

Before Pascale was a chef, she was a model who worked with some of fashion's biggest brands and the most famous supermodels of the 1990s, including the likes of Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell. She later became best known for her pastries and desserts, as well as authoring several cookbooks and selling over 1 million copies in the U.K. and beyond.

But Lorraine Pascale hasn't always lived such a glamorous life. Both her personal life and career have been eventful. From a turbulent childhood to reentering academia and working her way up the ranks in her culinary career, this is the life of Lorraine Pascale.