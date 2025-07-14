Turn Boxed Yellow Cake Mix Into A Fancy Dessert With Just A Few Store-Bought Ingredients

Boxed yellow cake mix is perfect for when you want a simple yet tasty dessert. There are many amazing things you can make with boxed cake mix, including cookies, milkshakes, and even waffles. If you're looking for a more sophisticated dessert that doesn't require a ton of effort in the kitchen, we have the perfect option for you. Trifles are a classic English dessert that typically features layers of sponge cake, custard, and fruit, though the recipe is endlessly adaptable. If you want to stick with the basic recipe, all you'll need is a box of cake mix, plus vanilla pudding, whipped cream, and an assortment of berries (blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries often make an appearance in these desserts).

Assembling a trifle couldn't be easier but be sure to alternate layers to create a good balance of flavors and textures. The yellow cake layer should go first to absorb all the delicious cream and fruit juice. A layer of fruit can go next, followed by the cream, pudding, or custard. Simply repeat these layers until you reach the top of the cup or bowl, and don't forget a generous topping of whipped cream to complete the dessert. Trifles may have been inspired by a dessert called "foole" that was popular during England's Elizabethan era. Foole was quite different from the trifles that are beloved today, as they were made with rosewater-flavored cream, with additional flavoring from sugar and ginger. It's believed that trifles evolved into their current form during the 1700s, at which point cookies were introduced.