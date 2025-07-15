This Canned Soup Makes Smash Burgers Extra Juicy

When you flatten a sufficiently fatty ball of meat into a patty on a piping hot grill, it sears the exterior and traps some of the moisture. This is why even simple smash burger recipes turn out juicy. However, if you're looking for an upgrade, consider incorporating a cheap ingredient: canned French onion soup.

The beef broth often used in French onion soup will compliment the meat's flavor, and the onions give the patty a little extra kick. Plus, the added moisture from the stock makes for an extra juicy smash burger. Methods vary, but usually incorporating French onion soup into your smash burger is a simple process that doesn't require much deviation from a standard recipe. A good rule of thumb is to use ¼ cup of French onion soup for every pound of beef alongside any other seasonings you intend to use.

One big mistake everyone makes cooking smash burgers is to flatten the patties before putting them on the grill. Instead, roll the meat into balls and place them directly onto the grill before flattening them. Then, cook your patties for a few minutes per side.