What Donald Trump Eats To Satisfy His Sweet Tooth

It's common knowledge that President Donald Trump's daily menu tends to feature a lot of fast food and not many fruits and vegetables. Trump is also known for having a major sweet tooth, which he satisfies with a variety of desserts, snacks, and other treats. According to The Palm Beach Post, the president is a fan of baked goods like cookies and cakes, as well as vanilla ice cream. For example, Trump received two scoops of ice cream with his dessert at a White House dinner, while other guests only received one. And as we previously covered, Trump's favorite fast food shake happens to be from McDonald's (the commander-in-chief is reportedly a fan of the restaurant's chocolate and vanilla flavors).

Oreos have been another common snack for the president, to the point that Air Force One was often stocked with multiple packages of the cookies. This allowed Trump to enjoy them without worrying about contamination — a concern connected to his fear of germs. The former business mogul's love of Oreos was tested in 2015 when he threatened to boycott the product due to mistaken claims about the brand's parent company relocating some operations to Mexico. It appears the issue has since fallen off the president's radar. While it's not technically a sugary treat since it's sweetened with aspartame, it's also been claimed that the president drinks a whopping 12 cans of Diet Coke every day.