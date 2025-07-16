Why Upscale Restaurants Refuse To Put This Steak On The Menu
Despite the fact that sirloin steak is a fairly popular cut of beef, fancied by many for its flavor and — under the right cooking conditions — its tenderness, you likely won't find it on the menu at an upscale restaurant. Chef Abdiel Aleman, VP and corporate executive chef at Ruth's Chris Steak House, told Mashed's sister website The Takeout that this is done in an effort to meet diners' high expectations.
"Fine dining guests expect the eating experience of a steak to be the most tender, juicy and flavorful, which comes from the premium, middle cuts of meat," he said. These cuts have a notable amount of marbling: white lines of intramuscular fat that run throughout the muscle. Marbling is important for high quality cuts of beef because it enhances the flavor and makes for a juicier and softer finished product.
Sirloin, on the other hand, is a cut taken from the cow's hindquarters– specifically the lower region of the spine, located between the loin and the round. Because this part of the cow sees significantly more movement, the meat is leaner, less marbled, and therefore, less desirable in comparison to its naturally butterier counterparts.
Can we offer you something a little juicier?
When it comes to sirloin steaks, not all are created equal. The area of the cow from which they're cut includes two distinct sections: the top and bottom. While cuts from the bottom portion aren't the most highly favored, top sirloin is considered a pretty good cut in many circumstances. Still, when we ranked cuts of beef by tenderness, top sirloin didn't touch the top five. For upscale restaurants looking to offer the best of the best, middle cuts sourced from the rib or the loin are ideal.
Ribeye, New York strip, and filet mignon are a few of the top picks for high-caliber establishments, according to Abdiel Aleman. (As a matter of fact, in a poll conducted by Mashed, over 28% of people agreed that the latter is the best cut of steak.) However, the chef has previously told Mashed that folks should go with the ribeye if they're choosing a steak at Ruth's Chris based on the amount of marbling. As the meat cooks and the internal temperature rises, the fat melts, providing a super juicy bite. When cooked with a bit of butter, the decadence is unparalleled — ideal for the fine dining experience.
