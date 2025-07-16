Why Upscale Restaurants Refuse To Put This Steak On The Menu

Despite the fact that sirloin steak is a fairly popular cut of beef, fancied by many for its flavor and — under the right cooking conditions — its tenderness, you likely won't find it on the menu at an upscale restaurant. Chef Abdiel Aleman, VP and corporate executive chef at Ruth's Chris Steak House, told Mashed's sister website The Takeout that this is done in an effort to meet diners' high expectations.

"Fine dining guests expect the eating experience of a steak to be the most tender, juicy and flavorful, which comes from the premium, middle cuts of meat," he said. These cuts have a notable amount of marbling: white lines of intramuscular fat that run throughout the muscle. Marbling is important for high quality cuts of beef because it enhances the flavor and makes for a juicier and softer finished product.

Sirloin, on the other hand, is a cut taken from the cow's hindquarters– specifically the lower region of the spine, located between the loin and the round. Because this part of the cow sees significantly more movement, the meat is leaner, less marbled, and therefore, less desirable in comparison to its naturally butterier counterparts.