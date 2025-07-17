You've Been Storing Fresh Corn Wrong This Entire Time

To quote the CEO of Corn (whom you may remember as the adorable "Corn Kid," Tariq), "Corn is awesome!" (via YouTube). It is especially splendid when fresh and makes a perfect accompaniment to summer cookouts featuring barbecued meats and other goodies. However, to get the most out of this vegetable, you'll need to avoid common corn on the cob mistakes like removing the husk before leaving the store. Not only is this practice considered rude, but it will also prevent you from storing the corn properly once you get home. That's because the husk isn't just a pesky barrier between you and those awesome kernels. It's a protective layer that can stop the corn from losing too much moisture in the fridge and help maintain its sweet, fresh taste. Allowing the vegetable to linger at room temperature will also have a negative effect and leave you with a less tasty side dish once you get around to cooking it.

The key to preserving the sweetness is slowing down the chemical reaction that converts sugar to starches. That's why fresh corn should be stored inside a refrigerator with its husk intact, as the combination of cold temperatures and the protective husk reduces the rate at which these reactions happen. For added protection, you can take a piece of plastic wrap and cover the husk with it while in the refrigerator. This method should preserve the flavor for about three days. You can place the cobs in the freezer if you need to store them for longer (frozen corn typically lasts about eight months to one year, at which point it may decline in quality).