You've Been Storing Fresh Corn Wrong This Entire Time
To quote the CEO of Corn (whom you may remember as the adorable "Corn Kid," Tariq), "Corn is awesome!" (via YouTube). It is especially splendid when fresh and makes a perfect accompaniment to summer cookouts featuring barbecued meats and other goodies. However, to get the most out of this vegetable, you'll need to avoid common corn on the cob mistakes like removing the husk before leaving the store. Not only is this practice considered rude, but it will also prevent you from storing the corn properly once you get home. That's because the husk isn't just a pesky barrier between you and those awesome kernels. It's a protective layer that can stop the corn from losing too much moisture in the fridge and help maintain its sweet, fresh taste. Allowing the vegetable to linger at room temperature will also have a negative effect and leave you with a less tasty side dish once you get around to cooking it.
The key to preserving the sweetness is slowing down the chemical reaction that converts sugar to starches. That's why fresh corn should be stored inside a refrigerator with its husk intact, as the combination of cold temperatures and the protective husk reduces the rate at which these reactions happen. For added protection, you can take a piece of plastic wrap and cover the husk with it while in the refrigerator. This method should preserve the flavor for about three days. You can place the cobs in the freezer if you need to store them for longer (frozen corn typically lasts about eight months to one year, at which point it may decline in quality).
Tips on selecting and serving fresh corn
With fresh varieties of corn, shoppers must assess the vegetable's visual characteristics to determine its quality. When it comes to the husk, it should have a lively green hue and be entirely free of brownish dry spots. If you can sneak a peek at the kernels without removing the husk, they should be plump and juicy.
Now that you know the best practices for storing and selecting fresh corn, the next step is deciding how to use it. Along with preparing the vegetable simply and seasoning it with salt and butter, there's lots of other corn-centric recipes you can apply. Elote, or Mexican-style street corn, is as simple to prepare as it is delicious, and makes an excellent side for taco night. Combining the vegetable with butter, flour, and bacon grease makes for a creamy Southern fried corn recipe, while you can make a vegetarian version of barbecue ribs by dicing the cob into rib-sized pieces and seasoning them with paprika and brown sugar. With all these tasty recipes, a corntastic time is virtually guaranteed.