What The Cameras Don't Show You On Hot Ones
"Hot Ones" has taken the interview format and made it extra. It's a YouTube show where celebrities test their spice tolerance while trying to answer questions with dignity intact. On camera, it looks like a straightforward setup: a table, some wings, a host who's done his research, and a celebrity guest sweating their way to the finish line. But like most things that look easy, there's more to it than that. Behind the scenes, there's a finely tuned operation making sure the sauce is hot, the wings are crisp, and the conversation never feels stale.
From the moment a guest is confirmed to the second The Last Dab is placed, there's so much happening off-camera. You have waivers to be signed, a sauce lineup being tweaked, wings arriving at the exact right moment. And if one thing happens out of place, it could throw the whole show off. We're fans of the show — we've even tried the entire sauce lineup — so we were curious about the behind-the-scenes happenings. Here's what the cameras don't show you on "Hot Ones" — the details you don't see while you're busy watching your favorite celebrities cry over Da Bomb.
Guests sign a waiver before coming on the show
Before celebrities even think about chowing down on a wing, they're handed paperwork – and not just the usual appearance releases you'd expect for any filmed interview. "Hot Ones" guests sign a specific waiver acknowledging they're about to consume extremely spicy food and that they understand what they're getting into. It might sound extreme, but it covers the production company. These sauces can cause reactions that range from tears and runny noses to more uncomfortable after-effects the next day, and it's only fair that guests know what they're about to endure.
The waiver isn't there to scare anyone off. It reminds celebs that the wings on "Hot Ones" aren't a gimmick. They're genuinely hot, sometimes painfully so, and the show takes that seriously. The paperwork also clarifies that guests are consuming the wings voluntarily, so this removes liability if someone ends up feeling worse for wear after filming.
Host Sean Evans and guest Sabrina Carpenter even joked about this on screen. She asked if anyone had ever sued the show, and Evans replied that Carpenter better not be getting any ideas as she'd signed a waiver. To this, she replied incredulously, "I signed a waiver?" So, perhaps not everyone understands exactly what they're getting themselves into and what they're signing away.
There's a system for choosing guests
Ever wondered how "Hot Ones" guests are chosen? You might think the show just asks whoever is trending on social media to come by and cry over hot sauces, but guest selection is a carefully planned process. The show balances who's available, who has something to promote, and who would genuinely be fun to watch as they battle the spice ladder. The team considers if a guest will be a good sport, able to handle discomfort while still carrying a conversation, and whether they're open to engaging deeply with Sean Evans' detailed interview style.
In a YouTube video, Evans answered fan questions and revealed a little about the selection process. It's not complicated, but it's not the case that anything goes. There are basically three people, Evans included, who get a say on who the guests are. Any of them can pitch a celebrity they want to come on the show, then it comes down to a vote. If two out of the three agree, then they'll invite the guest to participate. However, Evans said that they rarely have to discuss the merits of guests because they usually all agree when a particular celeb should appear on the show.
Sean Evans has favorite guests
Sean Evans maintains a calm, friendly demeanor on camera, no matter who the guests are. But we all play favorites, and he has admitted to having preferred guests over the years. And, let's admit it, we all have our favorite "Hot Ones" episodes ourselves. If you're asking me, I'll choose Kristen Stewart every time.
Guests who come prepared to have fun, answer questions thoughtfully, and lean into the chaos tend to make the best episodes. Some celebrities research past interviews to see what they're in for, while others bring a relaxed attitude that makes it easy for Evans to guide the conversation even as the heat builds. Those who don't take themselves too seriously tend to click well with the show's style, leading to interviews that feel genuine.
Over the years, Evans has revealed the truth about some of his favorite "Hot Ones" guests. While he's not saying there was one celebrity he liked best, there were certain ones who stood out. He particularly liked the vibes that Paul Rudd brought to the show, for instance, and said that Gordon Ramsay was an absolute teddy bear when the cameras weren't rolling, unlike his grumpy onscreen persona. Evans also loved having Alexa Chung on the show because her interview style on "Popworld" was an inspiration for "Hot Ones." If you're curious, you can check out some of the best and worst "Hot Ones" episodes.
The crew sometimes play wing roulette
While the "Hot Ones" crew spends most of their time making sure everything goes smoothly for the guests, there's time for occasional fun and games. Off-camera, the crew sometimes plays wing roulette, where they randomly sample wings coated in mystery sauces from the lineup. It's part team bonding, part quality control, and part general mischief.
This behind-the-scenes ritual gives the crew a chance to experience the sauces firsthand, helping them stay connected to what guests endure during filming. It's one thing to watch a celebrity tear up after Da Bomb. It's another to feel it yourself during a casual break in a busy shoot day. The crew's playful approach to the sauces also speaks to the culture of the show: while it's work, it's still supposed to be fun, and the wings are central to that energy.
Playing wing roulette might help the crew understand each sauce's flavor and burn, which can be important when advising guests on what to expect. Plus, it keeps the mood light during what can be a long day of filming. It's nice to know that the people behind the scenes are having fun while they work. And it's a great use of any leftover wings that might otherwise go to waste.
It takes a few days to cut an interview and make it ready for YouTube
Filming an episode of "Hot Ones" might happen in a short space of time, but what you see on YouTube is the result of several days of editing. It takes more than just the footage to make an episode come to life. In an interview with TheWrap, Sean Evans said, "Me and my editor, Colin Higgins, will usually spend like two or three work days cutting down the raw interview, doing the sound bed, putting all the fun effects, and spice hits, and different things to kind of elevate the episode and kind of deliver the "Hot Ones" watch experience that people come to know."
There's lots to work on: graphics, the sauce lineup animations, and any necessary bleeping. Plus, maintaining the pacing that makes "Hot Ones" feel breezy and watchable. Even small details, like camera angles showing the sauce glistening on the wings or the slow zoom on a guest's pained expression, are carefully chosen during post-production to make everything come together. Evans has also said he knows about the guests roughly a week in advance, and does extensive research in this time. So, all in all, an episode comes together in roughly 10 days.
They use 24-hour wing places in New York and Los Angeles
Filming a show centered on wings means you need a steady supply, and the "Hot Ones" team has a reliable solution: they use 24-hour wing spots around New York and Los Angeles. Luckily, they can get freshly cooked wings no matter when they're filming. The sauces take center stage over the wings, but there's still no show without a decent vehicle for those sauces.
Over the years, though, "Hot Ones" has expanded its wing choices beyond classic chicken. Depending on the guest's dietary needs or preferences, the team has used vegan mock meats, cauliflower wings, nuggets, and other variations. The goal is to keep the experience as consistent as possible, letting the sauces shine while respecting the guest's choices.
Using 24-hour wing spots allows flexibility in production schedules, especially when filming multiple episodes in a day or accommodating a guest's timing needs. There are more complex logistics to consider than you might realize just watching the show. It's another reminder that even the smallest details, like where the wings are sourced and how quickly they arrive, play a part in keeping "Hot Ones" running smoothly. It's a show that would be way harder to film elsewhere. The city that never sleeps is one of the only places you could expect to order cauliflower wings at 4 a.m., after all.
The wings arrive about 20 minutes before the guest
Timing is everything on "Hot Ones." The wings arrive roughly 20 minutes before the guest is scheduled to arrive. This gives the crew enough time to get those wings camera ready, with some leeway, just in case the order comes late or there's some other kind of hold-up.
When they arrive onset, they're put in small warming ovens so they don't go cold or soggy. The wooden paddles that they're served on are also warmed, which helps keep the wings from going cool too quickly once they're out in front of the guests. As soon as the guest arrives, the crew sauces them in another food warmer, which takes roughly 10 to 15 minutes — just enough time for the interviewee to get settled and ready to film.
This tight window means the wings are nice and hot when the cameras start rolling. They might cool during the process, but they aren't going to be stone cold. It makes the experience better for the guests, because nobody's going to enjoy eating wings that aren't fresh. It's one of many small production details that you wouldn't notice while watching. You may never have even thought about it. But it's all happening behind the scenes before the cameras even start rolling.
The sauce lineup is carefully chosen
Ever wondered how the "Hot Ones" sauces are chosen? Those 10 bottles lined up on the "Hot Ones" are vital to the show — and they change with every season. Each sauce lineup isn't just thrown together, it's the result of a meticulous selection process. Behind the scenes, weeks are spent tasting and evaluating dozens of hot sauces, narrowing down the contenders to build a lineup that will take guests on a journey from mild and approachable to absolutely fiery.
It's a hands-on process, undertaken by "Hot Ones" co-creator Chris Schonberger with the help of Noah Chaimberg, who owns Heatonist, a dedicated hot sauce store. Small spoonfuls sampled one after another, each sauce assessed for its flavor, heat level, and how it fits into the broader progression. This takes multiple meetings, each one taking an hour or two. That's a couple of hours of sweating and crying — no wonder it can't be finalized in just one mammoth meeting.
Sometimes, the team will work directly with sauce makers to adjust recipes or develop unique blends specifically for the show, especially for "Hot Ones" branded sauces like The Last Dab. They generally try to make the lineup spicier each season, though they've had to moderate that rule slightly, so they don't make the host want to quit.
The crew sauces the wings like pros
For each episode of "Hot Ones," 50 unsauced wings are delivered to the set. And it's up to the crew to sauce them. Naturally, they've become pros at this point. The trick is getting the sauce on the wings and only the wings — not in anyone's eyes, where things could get messy and painful.
There's a technique that "Hot Ones" staff use. And it doesn't involve any fancy kitchen gadgets or protective gear, just two large bowls. One contains the wings and the sauce, while the other goes over the top. This prevents splatter when tossing them together. It's simple and effective. In fact, it's so effective that all 50 wings can be coated in 10 different sauces in around 10 minutes.
But it's not just saucing the wings quickly and without mishap that's important. The team also needs to get the right amount of sauce on each wing. Each one should be coated evenly without oversaturating or underdressing it, a balance that's essential for keeping the challenge consistent. Too much sauce can overwhelm a guest too early, while too little isn't enough of a challenge. At this point, we're sure they do that without even thinking.
Not all guests enjoy themselves
While many celebrities walk away from "Hot Ones" with a grin (and a glass of milk in hand), some find that the spice curve hits harder than they bargained for. Others don't get like the format and aren't interested in answering serious questions in a real and vulnerable way.
Take comedian Shane Gillis, for example. According to Cracked, he confessed that he hated doing the show. During his episode, Gillis was visibly cold and withdrawn. Apparently, he didn't like answering questions in a genuine way. Maybe he had never seen the show and was expecting lighthearted, silly questions. He gave short, mumbled answers, and intentionally made racist comments, knowing that they would get edited out of the final cut, which is not an OK way of making it clear you don't want to be part of an interview. His poor behavior made him one of the least interesting guests on the show.
Other guests don't necessarily speak out after the fact — perhaps not wanting to seem like a bad sport — but do struggle a lot with the heat. For instance, Jennifer Lawrence said she felt like she was going to die during her interview. Then, there are celebs who don't seem to know much about the show and perhaps weren't aware what they were in for, seeming disinterested during the interviews. Saweetie and Bob Odenkirk are a couple of the guests that fans said didn't seem like they enjoyed themselves.
One guest had to go to the hospital after appearing on Hot Ones
While "Hot Ones" is designed to be fun and challenging, there has been at least one instance where the heat led to a hospital visit. After filming her episode, Chrissy Teigen found herself in enough discomfort to require medical attention, a reminder that these sauces pack serious heat.
Teigen ended up in the hospital after filming. She powered through seven of the 10 wings before her tongue was literally "stripped" — according to her doctor — and she required medical attention for acid reflux, which persisted for some time after the show. She's since said that the seventh wing should be the final one, since it's hot enough to do some damage. However, everyone's spice tolerance is different.
This reveals the reality of the show: the sauces can cause significant reactions, especially for those unaccustomed to high levels of capsaicin. The "Hot Ones" team takes safety seriously, which is why they have guests sign waivers and why they manage the challenge carefully during filming, monitoring guests for any signs that the heat is becoming too much. Even so, Teigen's experience shows that there can be after-effects. It's possible that more celebs have needed to seek medical attention and just haven't wanted to reveal that after the show.