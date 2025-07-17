This New Jersey Taco Bell With A Retro '90s Interior Is Among The Last Of Its Kind

Memphis Design became increasingly culturally ubiquitous during the 1980s and '90s, and influenced the sets of shows like "Pee-Wee's Playhouse" and "Saved by the Bell." Like most trends, it faded, perhaps from overuse. Taco Bell gradually revamped its look. The location in Hudson Plaza Mall is part of a dying breed.

In 2023, journalist Rolando Pujol posted a collection of photos on Substack that featured old Taco Bells he spotted while traveling. Pujol didn't find many that kept their '90s interiors, let alone ones that stayed afloat. He shared an example in Pittsfield, Massachusetts but lamented, "This location, which I shot in 2021, is sadly no more." In 2023, Pujol encountered a permanently closed Taco Bell in Winnie, Texas. He peaked through the windows and got a few photographs of the '90s interior, but it's unclear whether this location has since been repurposed.

These days, minimalism has become more popular in interior design. The Mexican-inspired chain has seemingly embraced this even if some customers haven't. Taco Bell even adopted a minimalist logo and has redesigned some of its restaurants in a similar fashion. One Redditor mourned how their location looked after it was remodeled, writing, "It's as if they took its soul out." Another commenter likened the interior to a "boring, lifeless, reflection of a dystopian future." Those missing Taco Bell's Memphis Design days might want to stop by Hudson Plaza Mall before it's too late.