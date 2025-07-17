This New Jersey Taco Bell With A Retro '90s Interior Is Among The Last Of Its Kind
Taco Bell hit differently in the 1990s, and it's not just about popular menu items that went away. The fast food chain also didn't look the same. There are folks who miss the once-vibrant interior that more locations had back then. One Reddit user found a Taco Bell tucked inside Jersey City's Hudson Plaza Mall that maintains the old-school vibe.
There, tables have the classic pink, purple, and turquoise stripes. A few multicolored paintings splattered with clunky shapes and human-like figures hang on the wall. Open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays through Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, this place serves nostalgia alongside its food.
The bright, haphazard, and vaguely postmodern feel of '90s-inspired Taco Bells is a product of what's called the Memphis Design. The brainchild of an Italian company called The Memphis Group, this style is eye-catching, slightly quirky, and dominated by abstract geometric shapes. Those who came of age in the '90s may well remember Taco Bell's abundance of circles, triangles, and zigzags.
What happened to Taco Bell's old design?
Memphis Design became increasingly culturally ubiquitous during the 1980s and '90s, and influenced the sets of shows like "Pee-Wee's Playhouse" and "Saved by the Bell." Like most trends, it faded, perhaps from overuse. Taco Bell gradually revamped its look. The location in Hudson Plaza Mall is part of a dying breed.
In 2023, journalist Rolando Pujol posted a collection of photos on Substack that featured old Taco Bells he spotted while traveling. Pujol didn't find many that kept their '90s interiors, let alone ones that stayed afloat. He shared an example in Pittsfield, Massachusetts but lamented, "This location, which I shot in 2021, is sadly no more." In 2023, Pujol encountered a permanently closed Taco Bell in Winnie, Texas. He peaked through the windows and got a few photographs of the '90s interior, but it's unclear whether this location has since been repurposed.
These days, minimalism has become more popular in interior design. The Mexican-inspired chain has seemingly embraced this even if some customers haven't. Taco Bell even adopted a minimalist logo and has redesigned some of its restaurants in a similar fashion. One Redditor mourned how their location looked after it was remodeled, writing, "It's as if they took its soul out." Another commenter likened the interior to a "boring, lifeless, reflection of a dystopian future." Those missing Taco Bell's Memphis Design days might want to stop by Hudson Plaza Mall before it's too late.