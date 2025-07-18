This Italian Restaurant Chain Is No Longer America's Favorite. Here's Why

Olive Garden has long been a staple in the American casual dining scene — famous for its unlimited breadsticks, creamy Alfredo, and the kind of family-style service that feels like a warm hug. However, things are changing and after years at the top, Olive Garden has been unseated as America's favorite casual dining restaurant by Texas Roadhouse. And it's not just about one chain steakhouse ascending to the top — Olive Garden has made some changes that are coming back to haunt it. From quietly ditching popular menu items to refusing to adopt prices that no longer seem competitive, the Italian chain has a piled up some questionable choices.

And while we're all curious about the untold truth behind Olive Garden's decline, some of the most visible steps are playing out right in front of diners. Olive Garden still has a large customer base and is recognized as a big brand – but this trajectory is a reminder that clinging to nostalgia to maintain a position at the top of the market is not enough. Let's take a closer look at how the once king of casual dining lost its throne, and what may lie ahead for the former frontrunner.