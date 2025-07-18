The Best Frozen Dessert We Always Grab When Shopping At Costco
Hot and humid summer weather is the perfect excuse to stock your fridge with frozen treats, and Costco's expansive freezer section is just the place to fulfill your cravings. In our ranking of Costco frozen desserts from worst to best, the number one selection comes from a beloved ice cream brand that's captivated consumers for over six decades. Our reviewer had high praise for Häagen-Dazs vanilla milk chocolate almond ice cream bars, stating, "They are not just the best ice cream bar at Costco. They are the best frozen dessert, period."
Despite the claims from some Costco shoppers that Kirkland Signature ice cream bars are superior, our reviewer states, "We may love the Kirkland Signature premium ice cream, but this is better." The Häagen-Dazs products brand insists on using wholesome ingredients and forgoing fillers to ensure a pleasing flavor and texture. A Redditor shared a similar sentiment when praising the Häagen-Dazs bars, saying, "Häagen-Dazs is pretty much the only ice cream maker that uses regular ingredients. ... the pints use regular ingredients – eggs, milk/cream, sugar, vanilla." In terms of taste, another commenter on the platform explained, "I prefer Häagen-Dazs version because the flavor is much more balanced and the vanilla ice cream and nut flavors are more pronounced."
Häagen-Dazs sets the bar high where ice cream is concerned
Not only does Häagen-Dazs have the best frozen dessert at Costco, but it boasts a pretty cool backstory, too. The brand's founder, Reuben Mattus, got his start in the frozen dessert business early. As a teenager, he sold homemade ice cream to various stores in New York. Eventually, Mattus developed the Häagen-Dazs name in an effort to create a sophisticated-sounding brand that would seem Danish in origin. However, the name doesn't mean anything in the Danish language.
Mattus proved to be as forward-thinking about ice cream quality as he was about branding. He set his products apart from cheaper competitors by relying on rich recipes. The company still uses that approach today. If you look at the ingredients in the Häagen-Dazs vanilla milk chocolate almond ice cream bars sold at Costco, you'll find that they include egg yolks, cream, sugar, milk chocolate, and coconut oil.
Thanks to such factors as quality ingredients, a high percentage of butterfat, and the lack of air in containers, Häagen-Dazs is a bit on the expensive side. However, Costco can help soften the financial blow. While prices may differ across stores, in at least some locations (for example, in the Greater Richmond region of Virginia) offer a 15-count box of the ice cream bars for about $14. That's a great deal when you consider that Walmart offers a three-count box for nearly $4. That means shoppers can opt for quality frozen desserts without denting their wallets.