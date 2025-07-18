The Best Frozen Dessert We Always Grab When Shopping At Costco

Not only does Häagen-Dazs have the best frozen dessert at Costco, but it boasts a pretty cool backstory, too. The brand's founder, Reuben Mattus, got his start in the frozen dessert business early. As a teenager, he sold homemade ice cream to various stores in New York. Eventually, Mattus developed the Häagen-Dazs name in an effort to create a sophisticated-sounding brand that would seem Danish in origin. However, the name doesn't mean anything in the Danish language.

Mattus proved to be as forward-thinking about ice cream quality as he was about branding. He set his products apart from cheaper competitors by relying on rich recipes. The company still uses that approach today. If you look at the ingredients in the Häagen-Dazs vanilla milk chocolate almond ice cream bars sold at Costco, you'll find that they include egg yolks, cream, sugar, milk chocolate, and coconut oil.

Thanks to such factors as quality ingredients, a high percentage of butterfat, and the lack of air in containers, Häagen-Dazs is a bit on the expensive side. However, Costco can help soften the financial blow. While prices may differ across stores, in at least some locations (for example, in the Greater Richmond region of Virginia) offer a 15-count box of the ice cream bars for about $14. That's a great deal when you consider that Walmart offers a three-count box for nearly $4. That means shoppers can opt for quality frozen desserts without denting their wallets.