Costco's Kirkland Coffee Blends, Ranked From Worst To Best

Costco doesn't just shill for nationally known coffee makers like Folgers and Starbucks; the warehouse wunderkind also creates its own blends to make sure its shoppers have a rich range of beans and grounds to choose from. In fact, some of Costco's coffee is known to be roasted by Starbucks itself, which may create a familiar touch among shoppers who've noticed similarities. Among the selections available is a host of Kirkland Signature whole-bean blends that capture the spirit of coffee house creativity, providing a more thoughtful experience for home coffee makers who like tinkering with grind consistency to prepare high-quality brews.

I used to think as long as coffee was flavorful and made my house smell nice, it was good coffee. I've become a little pickier as my palate has expanded through the years. Of course, I also really love a coffee bean bargain, so I was intrigued when I found out these blends were part of the warehouse's wonder catalog of groovy beans. So I did the ol' Costco coast-in and made my way to the coffee aisle for the bags my location carries on a regular basis, and put in online orders from Amazon and Costco for the ones they don't. Then I blitzed up my own grounds from these 100% Arabica beans, fired up my percolator, and taste-tested these mixes to find out how they compare to one another. And my house? It smells like a roastery now.