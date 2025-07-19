This New York-Style Pizza Place In Miami Is One Of The Best In The US

There's an undeniable connection between bustling New York City and sunny Miami. South Florida has long been a popular destination for retirees from the New York area, so it's only natural that some of these northern transplants brought some of their food culture with them. In particular, Miami has a pizza parlor that stands out, not just compared to competitors in the Sunshine State but against any pizzeria in the country. Eleventh Street Pizza draws on the culinary traditions and hospitality of the Big Apple in a way that far outpaces other Miami options.

Eleventh Street Pizza earned a spot on our list of best pizza places in America for a variety of reasons, starting with the highest quality ingredients. This includes a sourdough starter that's aged for over seven years, which combines with certified organic flour to form the pizza's crust. Meanwhile, the iconic red sauce is made from vine-ripened Alta Cucina tomatoes,

Eleventh Street Pizza offers pies to satisfy any craving, from traditional classic cheese (featuring a mix of mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano) to an on-trend pepperoni and hot honey pizza that mixes sweet, spicy, and savory flavors. Frequent patrons of true New York pizza joints will also feel right at home with house specialties like garlic knots, a tasty delicacy rarely found in some parts of the country. Unlike many pie-focused pizza spots, those looking to grab a single slice can do so, another classic feature of New York pizzerias.