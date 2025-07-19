This New York-Style Pizza Place In Miami Is One Of The Best In The US
There's an undeniable connection between bustling New York City and sunny Miami. South Florida has long been a popular destination for retirees from the New York area, so it's only natural that some of these northern transplants brought some of their food culture with them. In particular, Miami has a pizza parlor that stands out, not just compared to competitors in the Sunshine State but against any pizzeria in the country. Eleventh Street Pizza draws on the culinary traditions and hospitality of the Big Apple in a way that far outpaces other Miami options.
Eleventh Street Pizza earned a spot on our list of best pizza places in America for a variety of reasons, starting with the highest quality ingredients. This includes a sourdough starter that's aged for over seven years, which combines with certified organic flour to form the pizza's crust. Meanwhile, the iconic red sauce is made from vine-ripened Alta Cucina tomatoes,
Eleventh Street Pizza offers pies to satisfy any craving, from traditional classic cheese (featuring a mix of mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano) to an on-trend pepperoni and hot honey pizza that mixes sweet, spicy, and savory flavors. Frequent patrons of true New York pizza joints will also feel right at home with house specialties like garlic knots, a tasty delicacy rarely found in some parts of the country. Unlike many pie-focused pizza spots, those looking to grab a single slice can do so, another classic feature of New York pizzerias.
Fast growth and critical acclaim
The restaurant has come a long way since the flagship location opened in February 2021. It's even opened an outpost in the Dadeland/Kendall area. Meanwhile, the downtown Miami location stays open until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, ensuring those who need a late-night slice after an evening on the town can satisfy their cravings.
Eleventh Street's quality and dedication haven't gone unnoticed, as Time Out included the eatery on its list of the world's best, praising the restaurant for producing "pretty perfect pie every time." It's not just a favorite of critics and chefs either. Eleventh Street Pizza earns 4.1 out of 5 stars with over 375 reviews on Google as well as a 4.4-star rating on Uber Eats, with more than 2,000 reviews.
Although Miami may not rank on our list of U.S. cities with the best pizza, there's no doubt that Eleventh Street is worth a visit for pizza lovers living in or traveling to South Florida. For homesick New Yorkers or anyone else seeking a taste of The City That Never Sleeps (New York-style pizza is a favorite of half of all people, after all), there's no better choice.