Old-School Fried Foods People Don't Eat Anymore

Fried foods get their delicious flavor and crisp texture from the Maillard reaction, during which high temperatures elicit chemical reactions involving sugars, amino acids, and proteins. The result is a tempting, savory flavor and exterior crunchiness that's wholly evident in popular foods like French fries, tempura, fried chicken, falafel, cheese sticks, onion rings, churros, and many other tasty treats. Frying items in hot oil is bound to enhance the flavor profile of just about any food, but that doesn't mean all fried goodies are met with the same level of enthusiasm.

These days, offering a friend or loved one fried liver, brains, or pork scraps is likely to invite questions about whether you're playing an elaborate prank. However, fried versions of these foods once featured heavily in the diets of many Americans, often out of necessity. During tumultuous economic times, people had to seek out more affordable cuts of meat, and frying these cuts with flavorful ingredients like onions or coating them in flour and breadcrumbs converted them into bona fide comfort foods. Though certain fried preparations are looked at as more culinary curiosities today, it's worth remembering that these forgotten, old-school meals once sustained past generations.