Classic Foods From Every US State You May Have Forgotten About

What makes a state food classic? When learning about old-fashioned foods that have been forgotten from across all 50 states, one must quantify what makes a food regionally famous and then, how did it lose public recognition? First and foremost, truly regional foods rely on the ingredients that grow locally. With this in mind, it's impossible to ignore the history behind so many U.S. states before, during, and after colonization.

Many of the lost foods in the U.S. were prepared and eaten by people who had an unsung role in the kitchen over time. Indigenous communities, enslaved people, and women cooking for their families are responsible for creating a lot of the dishes on this list. Something else to consider is the evolution of popular culture. Certain cooking methods, ingredients, and flavors that were once in-demand have not translated to today's tastes. There are still people throughout the U.S. making an effort to keep classic state foods afloat in popular culture, but the ones on this list are on the verge of being forgotten.