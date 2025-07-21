What MasterChef Junior Season 1 Winner Alexander Weiss Is Doing Now

"MasterChef Junior" premiered in 2013 and captured the hearts of competitive foodies everywhere. Typically between the ages of eight and 13, contestants compete in challenges judged by Gordon Ramsay and a cast of other famous chefs including Aáron Sánchez, who also has experience being a "Chopped" judge. Thirteen-year-old Alexander Weiss took the first-ever prize with a gnocchi and veal chop creation, but over a decade later, what is he up to?

Currently, Weiss is working as a private chef at a residence in Los Angeles, California. The chef also attended and graduated from the prestigious Culinary Institute of America, earning his Associate of Arts in Culinary Arts. In 2019, Weiss started his own business, Dinners by Alexander, which promised customers personalized dining experiences in their homes. Additionally, the chef participated in an internship at The Barn at Blackberry Farm, a James Beard Award-winning eatery in Tennessee inspired by Southern and Appalachian flavors. Plus, he worked with world-renowned chefs like Cronut creator Dominique Ansel and Andrew Carmellini at his New York City restaurant, The Dutch.

Going back to the place where it all began, Weiss returned to the "MasterChef Junior" set in 2022 to serve as a guest judge. The episode, aptly titled "Junior Edition: Alexander in a Box," saw Weiss teaching the Juniors how to properly filet a salmon and then challenging them to filet as many fish as possible in a short 15 minutes.