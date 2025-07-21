What MasterChef Junior Season 1 Winner Alexander Weiss Is Doing Now
"MasterChef Junior" premiered in 2013 and captured the hearts of competitive foodies everywhere. Typically between the ages of eight and 13, contestants compete in challenges judged by Gordon Ramsay and a cast of other famous chefs including Aáron Sánchez, who also has experience being a "Chopped" judge. Thirteen-year-old Alexander Weiss took the first-ever prize with a gnocchi and veal chop creation, but over a decade later, what is he up to?
Currently, Weiss is working as a private chef at a residence in Los Angeles, California. The chef also attended and graduated from the prestigious Culinary Institute of America, earning his Associate of Arts in Culinary Arts. In 2019, Weiss started his own business, Dinners by Alexander, which promised customers personalized dining experiences in their homes. Additionally, the chef participated in an internship at The Barn at Blackberry Farm, a James Beard Award-winning eatery in Tennessee inspired by Southern and Appalachian flavors. Plus, he worked with world-renowned chefs like Cronut creator Dominique Ansel and Andrew Carmellini at his New York City restaurant, The Dutch.
Going back to the place where it all began, Weiss returned to the "MasterChef Junior" set in 2022 to serve as a guest judge. The episode, aptly titled "Junior Edition: Alexander in a Box," saw Weiss teaching the Juniors how to properly filet a salmon and then challenging them to filet as many fish as possible in a short 15 minutes.
How winning immediately changed Weiss' life
While the adult "MasterChef" winners can jump right into culinary careers, what about a kid who succeeds on the junior version of the series? For Alexander Weiss, the competition had other immediate benefits. In a video posted to the "MasterChef" YouTube channel the year after his win, he talked about traveling abroad, getting invited to restaurants around the world, and how people often recognized him in New York City. Additionally, Weiss mentioned his experiences cooking for Victoria's Secret models and the British Consulate — both massive achievements for a young chef. The champion of "MasterChef Junior" is awarded a $100,000 prize. Weiss decided to spend some of the winnings on upgraded kitchen tools but saved most to go towards opening a restaurant one day.
When "MasterChef Junior" checked in with Weiss again in 2018, he reflected further on the experience and how he continued to develop as a chef (via YouTube). Weiss shared, "I think my greatest takeaway from the show was learning to take good criticism and put it to use." He also honed his ability to time himself more effectively while cooking. Ultimately, he credits the competition with building a solid foundation for his entry into the culinary world. In a 2022 interview with the Newport Beach Independent Weiss said, "I would love to do more judging on 'MasterChef Junior.'" Maybe in the future we'll be seeing more of him on our television screens.