This Seafood Restaurant Is A Must-Try Next Time You're In South Carolina

Like any coastal state, South Carolina is home to a thriving seafood scene. Marine products are always in season, whether it's soft shell blue crab in the spring or wild oysters shucked from September to May. There's also an eatery just south of Myrtle Beach's seafood spots that is a must-try if you visit the Palmetto state. Hot Fish Club is located in Murrells Inlet, aka the "Seafood Capital of South Carolina." It is in the oldest restaurant building on the Grand Strand — the name for the Myrtle Beach area and its beautiful beaches.

Hot Fish Club's specialties include lobster pot pie and char-grilled grouper. If you're in the mood for a bunch of smaller bites, the restaurant will meet your needs with its "teazer" offerings. These include blue crab dip, oysters Rockefeller, and a hot fish sampler featuring shrimp, calamari, and chicken. Its Inlet Style platters feature fresh and locally-sourced seafood served with sides. Multiple customers on Yelp have praised the Hot Fish Platter, which comes with flounder, shrimp, creek shrimp, fried oysters, and crab cake (plus the option to include scallops).

Besides offerings common to the South Carolina region, Hot Fish Club also has a large sushi menu. Its Hot Fish Signature Roll is a combination of spicy tuna, crab, and cucumber, topped with fillet, avocado, tuna, and assorted sauces. The Spider Roll includes soft shell crab — an area staple — and customers can also try the baked seafood-filled Dynamite Roll.