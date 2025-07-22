This Seafood Restaurant Is A Must-Try Next Time You're In South Carolina
Like any coastal state, South Carolina is home to a thriving seafood scene. Marine products are always in season, whether it's soft shell blue crab in the spring or wild oysters shucked from September to May. There's also an eatery just south of Myrtle Beach's seafood spots that is a must-try if you visit the Palmetto state. Hot Fish Club is located in Murrells Inlet, aka the "Seafood Capital of South Carolina." It is in the oldest restaurant building on the Grand Strand — the name for the Myrtle Beach area and its beautiful beaches.
Hot Fish Club's specialties include lobster pot pie and char-grilled grouper. If you're in the mood for a bunch of smaller bites, the restaurant will meet your needs with its "teazer" offerings. These include blue crab dip, oysters Rockefeller, and a hot fish sampler featuring shrimp, calamari, and chicken. Its Inlet Style platters feature fresh and locally-sourced seafood served with sides. Multiple customers on Yelp have praised the Hot Fish Platter, which comes with flounder, shrimp, creek shrimp, fried oysters, and crab cake (plus the option to include scallops).
Besides offerings common to the South Carolina region, Hot Fish Club also has a large sushi menu. Its Hot Fish Signature Roll is a combination of spicy tuna, crab, and cucumber, topped with fillet, avocado, tuna, and assorted sauces. The Spider Roll includes soft shell crab — an area staple — and customers can also try the baked seafood-filled Dynamite Roll.
How the Hot and Hot Fish Club turned into a restaurant
The Hot Fish Club isn't just another catchy seafood-themed name, but rather is rooted in the history and traditions of the area. The restaurant's namesake is a food-loving gentleman's club called the Hot and Hot Fish Club of All Saints Parish. It's unclear when exactly the club started meeting, but according to one account, it was sometime before the War of 1812. The restaurant claims to have been founded in 1792, which suggests it may have been the area's first fish club (and eventually eatery).
The club began with fishermen. However, the likes of politicians and plantation owners eventually joined the group, which met on Drunken Jack Island to socialize, drink, and of course, eat. Storms and other disasters forced the club to move locations multiple times. Its final location was on land that is now called Clubhouse Creek (located to the south of Hot Fish Club). Given the time period and location, secession might have been among the topics talked about during meetings in and around the Civil War. That's because very prominent and wealthy plantation owners were a sizable portion of the group. At some point around the end of the war, the club was likely disbanded. The namesake remained, and the current restaurant was born with a simple idea in mind: "great food, great drink, and lively conversation" (via Hot Fish Club).