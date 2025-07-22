Adding Soy Sauce To Fried Rice Might Be A Huge Mistake. Here's Why

You might expect to hear the words, "pass the soy sauce" at Asian restaurants or may have made that request yourself. However, you should think twice before reaching for the bottle to use with certain dishes. For instance, one of the biggest mistakes you can make with fried rice is adding too much soy sauce. Under certain circumstances, it is a potential social faux pas.

At some Japanese and Chinese restaurants, chefs may take offense to patrons saucing up their rice, as the chef already gave the dish a specific flavor profile. So adding soy sauce implies you found the chef's effort lacking.

Even if etiquette isn't a concern, you could still be making a mistake with your soy sauce just by virtue of using too much. Many fried rice recipes already contain it as an ingredient. Soy sauce can be very high in sodium, and adding even more post-cooking could easily overwhelm the dish. While a little salt brings out flavor, too much may harm it.